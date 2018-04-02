 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018, Captains' Corner: Rohit Sharma Aims To Continue His Fine Form For Mumbai Indians

Updated: 02 April 2018 17:57 IST

Rohit Sharma is one of the most successful captains in IPL cricket.

Rohit Sharma once again will take the reins of the Mumbai outfit. © BCCI

India's star batsman Rohit Sharma is fresh from his heroics in the limited overs format, including a double-hundred against Sri Lanka at Mohali in December last year. He successfully led the Indian team in the recently concluded Nidahas Trophy and his scores of 86 and 56 in the last two crucial matches are enough to explain his current form ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 11. Rohit once again will take the reins of the Mumbai outfit and will try to help them win the coveted trophy for the fourth time. The stylish right-hander, who has been a crucial member of the team since 2011, led Mumbai to their maiden IPL title in 2013 and then followed it up with two more championships in 2015 and 2017.

Apart from being an astute leader, Rohit has been among IPL's best batsmen. He is the third highest run-scorer in the tournament's history, having notched up 4,207 runs at an average of 32.61 and an impressive strike rate of 130.89. The 30-year-old recently equalled the record for scoring the fastest T20I century. Keeping in mind his form in the white ball cricket, it is safe to say that he will continue his fine form in the upcoming IPL season as well.

In 2015, Rohit led his troops to a remarkable turnaround after a string of losses in the first half of the season. The Mumbai batsman was named Player of the Match in the summit clash for his superb half-century.

Rohit was one of the most consistent Deccan Chargers batsmen in the first three seasons of the IPL, and was a key player when the franchise won the crown in 2009.

Rohit, who was retained by Mumbai for Rs 15 crore during the Player Retention event, will be looking to be only the second captain to have defended the IPL title.

 

Highlights
  • Rohit was retained by Mumbai Indians for Rs. 15 crore
  • Rohit led Mumbai Indians to their maiden IPL title in 2013
  • Rohit Sharma is one of the most successful captains in IPL cricket
