 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018, Captains' Corner: Ravichandran Ashwin Hopes To Lead Kings XI Punjab Revival

Updated: 04 April 2018 12:50 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin, dropped by CSK, would like to make his presence felt with Kings XI Punjab.

IPL 2018, Captains
Ravichandran Ashwin is all focused on his new role as Kings XI Punjab's captain. © Twitter

When Ravichandran Ashwin was not retained by Chennai Super Kings when the franchise returned to the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Season 11, it was possibly the CSK fans who were more surprised than the bowler himself. Ashwin, being an astute cricketer, would have known that his limited-overs cricket fortunes were not really on a high, so any openings in the IPL could be considered a good break. That break came when Kings XI Punjab picked him up for a big tag of Rs 7.6 crore.

Not just that, Ashwin was also named captain of the franchise and the off-spinner was all focussed on his new role, promising to do things differently when the Punjab outfit takes the field in IPL season seven.

Ashwin was an out and out CSK man since he began playing the IPL in 2009. He then moved to Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 when Chennai went out of business. However, he missed out on the 2017 season due to an injury.

His efforts for India have taken a bit of a back seat the wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have kept both Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja on the sidelines.

However, in KXIP, with Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle in tow, Ashwin would be hoping not just to reinvigorate his waning career but also prove to the cricketing world as to what an astute captain he is.

Topics : Kings XI Punjab Ravichandran Ashwin Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ashwin would like to make his presence felt with Kings XI Punjab
  • Ashwin is all focused on his new role as Kings XI Punjab's captain
  • Ashwin was an out and out CSK man since he began playing the IPL in 2009
Related Articles
Ravichandran Ashwin, Gautam Gambhir Launch Passionate Defence Of Steve Smith
Ravichandran Ashwin, Gautam Gambhir Launch Passionate Defence Of Steve Smith
Ball-Tampering Scandal: R Ashwin Blames Technology For Australia
Ball-Tampering Scandal: R Ashwin Blames Technology For Australia's Latest Crisis
R Ashwin Capable Of Leading Kings XI Punjab To IPL 2018 Title, Says Subramaniam Badrinath
R Ashwin Capable Of Leading Kings XI Punjab To IPL 2018 Title, Says Subramaniam Badrinath
Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin Adds Another Dimension To His Bowling Skills
Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin Adds Another Dimension To His Bowling Skills
IPL 2018: I Will Be As Unpredictable As Possible, Says Ravichandran Ashwin
IPL 2018: I Will Be As Unpredictable As Possible, Says Ravichandran Ashwin
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 04 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.