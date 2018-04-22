IPL 2018: Ben Stokes Pokes Fun At AB De Villiers, Finds Perfect Way To Stop The On Song Batsman

When AB de Villiers is on fire, no bowling attack can stop him. De Villiers enthralled the crowd with a whirlwind unbeaten 39-ball 90 to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to a convincing six-wicket win over Delhi Daredevils in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday. It rained fours and sixes as De Villiers singled-handedly chased down the 175-run target with two overs to spare to bring RCB's campaign back on track. He smashed 10 fours and five sixes in his unbeaten innings. Social media were full of praise after De Villiers' knock. But, it was England all-rounder and Rajasthan Royals' Ben Stokes' tweet that won the internet.

"How to stop @ABdeVilliers17," Stokes' tweet read.

Stokes recalled one of the most infamous moments in cricket history, where Australia's Trevor Chappell bowled an under-arm delivery to New Zealand's Brian McKechnie. New Zealand needed six runs off just one ball to win the match and Chappell bowled an under-arm delivery to stop the Australian from hitting a six.

De Villiers is currently fifth in the most runs chart with 212 runs under his belt in the tournament so far.

He shared a 63-run partnership with captain Virat Kohli (30), before adding another 56 runs with Corey Anderson (15) to take the game away from Delhi Daredevils, who suffered their fourth loss in five matches.