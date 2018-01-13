 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018 Auction: Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Chris Gayle Among 1122 To Go Under The Hammer

Updated: 13 January 2018 17:56 IST

The list, sent out to the eight IPL franchises, has 281 capped players, 838 uncapped players, including 778 Indians and three players from the Associate nations, a BCCI release said.

Joe Root, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir and power-hitter Chris Gayle are among the 1,122 players, who have registered for the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction set to be held on January 27 and 28, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday. The list, sent out to the eight IPL franchises, has 281 capped players, 838 uncapped players, including 778 Indians and three players from the Associate nations, a BCCI release said.

A total of 26 players from England, 58 from Australia, 30 from New Zealand and 57 from South Africa have registered for the auction, taking the tally of overseas players to 282.

Afghanistan too will see 13 players in the list while there are 39 from Sri Lanka and an equal number from the West Indies.

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe have 8 and 7 players hoping to go under the hammer.

Again hoping to show his full range of strokes in this edition's IPL will be Glenn Maxwell along with Mitchell Johnson, who bowled Mumbai Indians to their third title last season with his final over heroics.

England's Test captain, Root, has also thrown his hat in the ring along with big names like Ben Stokes, Chris Lynn, Eoin Morgan and pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

Dwayne Bravo, Carlos Brathwaite, Evin Lewis and Jason Holder will add the Caribbean flavor to the auction.

Hashim Amla, who hit two centuries for Kings XI Punjab in the 10th season, will be hoping for a high bid with compatriots Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, David Miller and speedsters Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada.

Kane Williamson, Colin Munro and Tom Latham from New Zealand will add the Kiwi charm.

COUNTRY         PLAYERS REGISTERED

Afghanistan         13

Australia             58

Bangladesh          8

England               26

Ireland                  2

New Zealand         30

Scotland               1

South Africa         57

Sri Lanka             39

USA                     2

West Indies         39

Zimbabwe             7

(With agencies inputs)

Topics : Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Kings XI Punjab Delhi Daredevils Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Yuvraj Singh Christopher Henry Gayle Gautam Gambhir Shane Watson Glenn James Maxwell Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Highlights
  • The list has has 281 capped players and 838 uncapped players.
  • A total of 26 players from England, 58 from Australia are in the list
  • Afghanistan too will see 13 players in the list
