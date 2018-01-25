 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018 Auction, Top Prospects: Rashid Khan Will Shrink One Purse Significantly

Updated: 25 January 2018 09:10 IST

The Afghan leg-spinner is one of the biggest prospects in international cricket.

Rashid Khan represented SRH in IPL 2017. © AFP

Rashid Khan's journey from the narrow, winding streets of Nangrahar province in Afghanistan to bagging a million-dollar contract in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has all the ingredients of a Bollywood movie. The Afghan teen was bought for a whopping Rs 4 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2017 auction that gave him the name of 'Million-dollar' baby. Rashid showed his class with the ball in his first appearance in the league and impressed one and all with his ability to strike when the need arose.

Rashid picked up 17 wickets in 14 matches with a strike rate of 19.05 in IPL 2017 and has been a sensation ever since. The 19-year-old followed up his brilliant IPL season with a hat-trick in the Caribbean Premier League.

His campaign with Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League in Australia has caught the attention of everyone and he is no mug with the bat either.

Playing for Afghanistan, Rashid might not be getting too many opportunities at the international level but he is making the most of the T20 leagues around the world.

He has a very good leg-break and he uses the googly to good effect to surprise the batsman, doesn't shy away from tossing the ball up and has proved to be more than economical in the shortest format of the game.

The scouts will be well aware of his performances and it is a given that Rashid will be going for a lot more than what he was bought last year by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Whether Hyderabad use RTM to get him back in their team can be a point of discussion but there will be a lot of franchises who would like to have him in their squad.
 

Highlights
  • Rashid Khan has been in top form in the BBL
  • Rashid Khan played for SRH last year in the IPL
  • Rashid Khan is likely to be on the radar of several franchises
