 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018 Auction, Top Prospects: Ben Stokes Can Be A Million Dollar Baby Once Again

Updated: 25 January 2018 09:26 IST

Ben Stokes has been in the news for all the wrong reasons but he luck may change in the IPL 2018 Player Auction.

IPL 2018 Auction, Top Prospects: Ben Stokes Can Be A Million Dollar Baby Once Again
Stokes bagged a record price of 14.5 crore last year. © AFP

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has had a horrid four or five months off the field. He was involved in an incident outside a nightclub in September that reportedly left a man with a fractured eye socket. As a result, the Durham all-rounder missed the whole of England's 4-0 Ashes series defeat in Australia. But Stokes will be eligible to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while still waiting to hear if he will be charged over the incident. The 26-year-old received the green light to go to India from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), according to the BBC which means that the England all-rounder will also go under the hammer during the IPL 2018 Player Auction.

With Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) are no longer a part of the IPL, Stokes will up for the grabs and in all likelihood will be an expensive buy.

Stokes bagged a record price of 14.5 crore by RPS last year and there is good chance that he may surpass that amount.

Stokes justified his selection and all that money that was poured on him with a brilliant all round show in IPL 2017. The England all-rounder scored 316 runs in 12 matches with an average of 31.60. He also scored a century in the last edition against Gujarat Lions that helped his side win the match.

Stokes struck with the ball as well as he picked up 12 wickets at a strike-rate of 22.00. His all-round abilities to change the game makes him a great contender to bag the highest deal in the IPL auctions but whether or not he gets that, we will have to wait and see

Topics : England Benjamin Andrew Stokes Cricket Indian Premier League 2018
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Stokes will be sought after in this year's auction
  • Stokes was recently banned from international cricket
  • Stokes was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm
Related Articles
IPL Auction 2018, All-Round Stars: Ben Stokes, Who Set The IPL 10 On Fire
IPL Auction 2018, All-Round Stars: Ben Stokes, Who Set The IPL 10 On Fire
India Premier League 2018: Joe Root, Ben Stokes Among Marquee Players For Auction
India Premier League 2018: Joe Root, Ben Stokes Among Marquee Players For Auction
IPL Auction 2018: R Ashwin, Yuvraj Singh Headline Marquee Players As BCCI Releases List
IPL Auction 2018: R Ashwin, Yuvraj Singh Headline Marquee Players As BCCI Releases List
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 20 January 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.