IPL 2018: After Chris Gayle Scores Century vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore Get Trolled

Chris Gayle set the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 on fire as he scored a magnificent century against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Thursday. Owing to Gayle's assault, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) defeated SRH by 15 runs to record their third win of the tournament. While Punjab fans and the management are on cloud nine after Gayle's match-winning innings , the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans are not in the best of the moods as the 'Universe Boss' was not retained by the Bangalore-based franchise for the 11th edition of the game. Expressing their displeasure, Twitterati trolled RCB for their decision to retain Sarfaraz Khan instead of the West Indies superstar, who was twice unsold in the IPL 2018 auction, earlier this year, before being picked up by KXIP for his base price.

As if RCB fans were already not having a tough time seeing their team lose again & again, Chris Gayle decided to rub salt to their wounds. Yet another T20 ton from the Universe boss. And to do it against SRH, boy oh boy what a champion. — Rahul Sharma (@CricFreakRD) April 19, 2018

2011: Chris Gayle went unsold in IPL auction then RCB picked as replacement and he scored century in his first game...



2018: Chris Gayle went unsold in IPL auction then KXIP picked him last minute and he scored century in his second game... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 19, 2018

RCB not retained KL Rahul.... he scored fastest fifty of the IPL.



RCB not retained Gayle... he scored a fifty and a centuw in just 2 matches.



RCB retained Sarfaraz and bought McCullum.... they are sitting on the bench.#SRHvKXIP — Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 19, 2018

For @RCBTweets they thinking sarfaz khan biggest hitter than rahul and gayle.. Worst retainted player in ipl history.. — RCB Raj (@rajmurugan161) April 19, 2018

Gayle's unbeaten 63-ball-104 is the IPL Season 11's first century and also his 21st hundred in the shortest format of the game.

Talking about his innings Gayle said, "A lot of people thought I'm too old. After this innings, I have nothing to prove."

Gayle, who was named the man of the match, had five centuries in the IPL before this with the highest score of 175 not out for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors India on April 23, 2013.

Chasing 194 to win, SRH were dealt with a blow as their opener Shikhar Dhawan retired hurt in the first over after being on the elbow. While captain Kane Williamson (54) and Manish Pandey (57 not out) tried to help their team continue their winning momentum, KXIP bowlers restricted them to 178/4 in 20 overs.