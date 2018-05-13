 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL: AB de Villiers' Masterful Six Gets Priceless Reaction From Virat Kohli. Watch Video

Updated: 13 May 2018 12:58 IST

AB de Villiers played some scintillating shots in his unbeaten knock vs Delhi Daredevils but one shot stood out that even left Virat Kohli in shock.

IPL: AB de Villiers
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli was left in disbelief with AB de Villiers' genius with the bat. © IPL

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers played a starring role for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday night. The duo were on a roll with the bat and their respective knocks helped RCB stay in contention for a playoff spot. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers added 118 runs for the third wicket to all but get the job done for RCB vs DD in the chase. After Kohli's dismissal, De Villiers took it upon himself to take RCB over the line and in the process hit some scintillating shots.

One De Villiers shot, however, stood out and that even left skipper Virat Kohli in complete shock.

In the 19th over of the IPL 2018 match, De Villiers decided to walk across the stumps to the off-side and immediately Delhi Daredevils pacer Trent Boult followed him and bowled a low full toss, way outside off-stump. Astonishingly, that had no effect on the South African and with a nonchalant swing of the bat, De Villiers deposited the New Zealander over the square leg boundary.

The five-wicket win over the Delhi Daredevils was crucial to RCB's chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Virat Kohli's team now have eight points from 11 games, two points less than Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals who have played the same number of matches.

If RCB win all three of their remaining matches, they will move to a total of 14 points. SunRisers Hyderabad are the only team so far in IPL 2018 to have qualified for the playoffs.

Kane Williamson's men have 18 points from 11 matches. MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are second with 14 points while Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders are on 12 each but KKR have played a game more.

Comments
Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Daredevils AB de Villiers Virat Kohli Trent Boult Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • AB de Villiers hits an astonishing six off Trent Boult's bowling
  • Virat Kohli was in shock after watching De Villiers' shot
  • RCB beat Delhi to stay in contention for a playoff spot
Related Articles
IPL: AB de Villiers
IPL: AB de Villiers' Masterful Six Gets Priceless Reaction From Virat Kohli. Watch Video
IPL: Virat Kohli Pays AB de Villiers Massive Compliment After Duo
IPL: Virat Kohli Pays AB de Villiers Massive Compliment After Duo's Star Act vs Delhi Daredevils
IPL: Fan Breaches Security To Touch Virat Kohli
IPL: Fan Breaches Security To Touch Virat Kohli's Feet, Sneaks In A Selfie. Watch Video
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Keep RCB
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Keep RCB's Hopes Alive
IPL 2018, Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Preview: DD Play For Pride As RCB Fight For Survival
IPL 2018, Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Preview: DD Play For Pride As RCB Fight For Survival
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 02 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.