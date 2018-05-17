 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: AB De Villiers Just Took The Best Catch You'll Ever See

Updated: 17 May 2018 23:21 IST

The 34-year-old leaped in the air and grabbed the ball one-handed to complete one of the most spectacular catches in the history of cricket.

IPL 2018: AB De Villiers Just Took The Best Catch You
We've got an absolute gem from AB de Villiers. © BCCI

The Indian Premier League fans at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru have now witnessed three mind-boggling one-handed catches this season. First, we had Trent Boult's unbelievable grab to remove Virat Kohli, followed by Rashid Khan's magnificent take to dismiss Colin de Grandhomme in the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday. And now, we've got an absolute gem from AB de Villiers. The former South Africa skipper boasts a collection of spectacular catches that few in the cricket world can rival, and the South African 'Superman' has added another to his CV.

Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore against SunRisers Hyderabad, De Villiers was fielding on the rope at deep mid-wicket. Alex Hales seemed to have cleared the boundary until De Villiers appeared on the scene to pluck an unbelievable catch out of thin air. The 34-year-old leaped in the air and grabbed the ball one-handed to complete one of the most spectacular catches in the history of cricket. The fielder's right foot was extremely close to the rope, still, he managed to have enough balance in the end.

Watch it for yourself to believe it

Earlier, De Villiers and Moeen Ali smashed quickfire half-centuries to propel Royal Challengers Bangalore to an imposing 218 for six against table-toppers SunRisers Hyderabad in a must-win match. Sent into bat, De Villiers (69 off 39) and Ali (65 off 34) overcame a bad start to stitch 107 runs off just 57 balls for the third wicket to set the platform for RCB's total. Afghanistan's leg-spinner Rashid Khan once again shone brightly with the ball for SunRisers with figures of 3/27 from his four over.

Comments
Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad AB de Villiers Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 51
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Alex Hales seemed to have cleared the boundary until De Villiers appeared
  • AB de Villiers boasts a collection of spectacular catches
  • The 34-year-old leaped in the air and grabbed the ball one-handed
Related Articles
IPL 2018: RCB Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive By Winning A Cliffhanger
IPL 2018: RCB Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive By Winning A Cliffhanger
IPL 2018: AB De Villiers Just Took The Best Catch You
IPL 2018: AB De Villiers Just Took The Best Catch You'll Ever See
IPL 2018 Preview, RCB vs SRH: Royal Challengers Bangalore Seek To Qualify For Playoffs With Must-Win Game vs SunRisers Hyderabad
IPL 2018 Preview, RCB vs SRH: Royal Challengers Bangalore Seek To Qualify For Playoffs With Must-Win Game vs SunRisers Hyderabad
IPL 2018, KXIP vs RCB Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore Keen To Derail Kings XI Punjab
IPL 2018, KXIP vs RCB Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore Keen To Derail Kings XI Punjab's Campaign
IPL: AB de Villiers
IPL: AB de Villiers' Masterful Six Gets Priceless Reaction From Virat Kohli. Watch Video
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 17 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.