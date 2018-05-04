 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: AB De Villiers Fit, Quinton De Kock To Miss Royal Challengers Bangalore's Game vs Chennai Super Kings

Updated: 04 May 2018 21:49 IST

RCB batting mainstay AB de Villiers had missed last the two games due to viral fever.

IPL 2018: AB De Villiers Fit, Quinton De Kock To Miss Royal Challengers Bangalore
Quinton De Kock has flown back home to attend a wedding. © BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been handed a much-needed boost ahead of the clash against Chennai Super Kings with AB de Villiers returning to the side. RCB head coach Daniel Vettori confirmed on Friday that their star player is fit for Saturday's game. However, De Villiers' compatriot Quinton De Kock has flown back home to attend a wedding. The RCB batting mainstay had missed last the two games due to viral fever. "AB is fit. Quinton is away from this game. He has returned home for a wedding. He's unavailable for this match. Easy decision for us to make," Vettori told reporters here on the eve of the match.

The former Kiwi spinner also praised compatriot Colin De Grandhomme for the superb finish against Mumbai Indians when he hammered three sixes in the final over.

"Colin (De Grandhomme) did a great job in the last game. I think the 20-odd runs he scored was the reason why we won the game. Really satisfied with how Colin has come into the team.

"Mandeep (Singh) has been consistent. Finishing plays a part when you don't do well at the top. We have done well at the top with the experienced four batsmen generally batting well," said Vettori when asked whether finishing was a concern.

The head coach also expressed satisfaction with the way RCB bowled in their 14-run win against Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru.

"I think we got our combination right. (Tim) Southee has been exceptional, (Mohammad) Siraj has been improving and (Yuzvendra) Chahal and Umesh (Yadav) are tight as ever," the RCB head coach said.

Vettori maintained that execution with the ball will be a defining factor in the game tomorrow.

(With PTI Inputs)

Comments
Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings AB de Villiers Daniel Vettori Quinton de Kock Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 35
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The former Kiwi spinner also praised compatriot Colin De Grandhomme
  • The head coach also expressed satisfaction with the way RCB bowled
  • Daniel Vettori confirmed on Friday that their star player is fit
Related Articles
IPL 2018: Ben Stokes Pokes Fun At AB De Villiers, Finds Perfect Way To Stop The On Song Batsman
IPL 2018: Ben Stokes Pokes Fun At AB De Villiers, Finds Perfect Way To Stop The On Song Batsman
Watch:
Watch: 'Superhuman' Trent Boult's Miraculous Catch That Stunned Virat Kohli
IPL 2018: AB de Villiers Powers Royal Challengers Bangalore To A Six-Wicket Win vs Delhi Daredevils
IPL 2018: AB de Villiers Powers Royal Challengers Bangalore To A Six-Wicket Win vs Delhi Daredevils
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Reveals What He Learnt From AB de Villiers In South Africa
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Reveals What He Learnt From AB de Villiers In South Africa
IPL 2018, Top 5 Batsmen, Week 1: Sanju Samson Steals The Show
IPL 2018, Top 5 Batsmen, Week 1: Sanju Samson Steals The Show
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 02 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.