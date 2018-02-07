 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 11: Lasith Malinga Named Mumbai Indians' Bowling Mentor

Updated: 07 February 2018 22:28 IST

Lasith Malinga was named the bowling mentor of the three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians for the upcoming edition.

Lasith Malinga has played 110 matches for Mumbai Indians © BCCI

Former Sri Lankan pace spearhead Lasith Malinga was named the bowling mentor of the three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians for the upcoming edition. A veteran of 200 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 68 T20Is, Malinga will join the support staff headed by head coach Mahela Jayawardene, bowling coach Shane Bond, batting coach Robin Singh and newly appointed fielding coach James Pemment. "It's a great opportunity to be present with, and an honour to continue my association with Mumbai Indians. Mumbai has been my home away from home for the last decade. As a player, I have enjoyed the journey with Mumbai Indians and now as mentor, I look forward to the new chapter," the 34-year-old Malinga, currently bogged down by injuries, said in a statement.

Malinga has been the core of the Mumbai Indians winning combination in the last decade, featuring in 110 matches of the 157 the franchise has played so far.

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani feels having Malinga as mentor will be a great benefit to the young talent the franchise has in the team.

"Mumbai Indians has proven record of scouting and bringing forth the young talents at national stage. It will be a boon for these youngsters as well as the established ones to have the combined force of Shane Bond and Lasith Malinga to back them," said Akash.

"Malinga has been a pillar of strength for Mumbai Indians since the inception of the team, and his passion for the team will help us achieve new heights."

(With IANS inputs)

