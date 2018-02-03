Indian Premier League: Shah Rukh Khan's 3-Worded Response To Gautam Gambhir's Kolkata Knight Riders Exit

The seven-year romance between Gautam Gambhir and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ended last month after the star left-hander was bought by the Delhi Daredevils (DD) for Rs 2.80 crore at the Indian Premier League Player Auction. Gambhir, who was not retained by Kolkata at the Player Retention event, had requested the franchise not to bid for him at the auction, revealed the team's CEO Venky Mysore. On Friday, Kolkata co-owner Shah Rukh Khan made his feelings about Gambhir's exit known to fans. In a Twitter chat, the actor was asked to comment on Gambhir. SRK articulated his response with just three words.

Will miss him. https://t.co/cAbW58egDV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 2, 2018

Gambhir, who had a base price of Rs 2 crore, was KKR's leading run-getter with 3345 in 122 matches.

The 36-year-old, who led Kolkata to two IPL titles, was picked up by Delhi after KXIP stopped bidding at Rs 2.60 crore.

Thanks @kkr for all d support. Will miss Kolkata and Eden. Now, time to try and turn it around for @DelhiDaredevils @IPL. Happy to be back... pic.twitter.com/Wx53ilU9ka — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 27, 2018

Delhi are confident about Gambhir's leadership qualities and will ask the veteran batsman to kead the side in the upcoming IPL, coach Ricky Ponting said.

"We had a fair bit of thought into that. It is likely now that Gambhir will lead the team next season. We had conversation with him. He has conveyed to us that he would like to make a comeback to his home Delhi and hopefully lead the team," Ponting said after the auction.

"And if you look at his leadership, we did not find any fault when captaining KKR. His last season of IPL also has also been very good. So we thought it would be good to have him as captain working with some of the young Indian players. So, we have gone for an experienced captain and I am sure he will do the job for us," the Australian great added.