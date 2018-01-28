 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL Player Auction: Gowtham Krishnappa Bought For 31 Times His Base Price By Rajasthan

Updated: 28 January 2018 10:49 IST

Recently, Gowtham's six-wicket haul powered Karnataka's comprehensive win over Mumbai in the quarter-final of the Ranji Trophy.

Last season, Mumbai Indians bought Gowtham for Rs 2 crore. © PTI

Karnataka all-rounder Gowtham Krishnappa earned himself a massive payday on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League Player Auction, as Rajasthan Royals shelled out a whopping Rs 6.20 crore for him. Given that his base price was Rs 20 lakh, the 29-year-old hit a day dirt with a deal 31 times that value. Last season, Mumbai Indians bought Gowtham for Rs 2 crore. However, he did not make the playing eleven even on one occasion as the team captured its third IPL title. So far, Gowtham has played 27 T20s, scoring 310 runs at an average of 16.31 and a strike rate of 159.79. He has bagged 20 wickets at an average of 28.95 and an economy rate of 7.06. Gowtham became Rajasthan's first buy on Day 2 of the auction.

On Day 1 of the auction, the debut season winners secured Ben Stokes for an eye-popping Rs 12.5 crore (almost $2 million). Stokes was the most valuable player at last year's IPL auction as well, when he was bought by Rising Pune Supergiant.

Sanju Samson was another surprise, with Rajasthan deciding to fork out Rs 8 crore for his services.

With a base price of Rs 1 crore, he was at the centre of considerable interest before the Royals beat off competition from several other teams.

(With inputs from IANS)

Highlights
  • Gowtham plays for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy
  • Gowtham was bought by Rajasthan for Rs 6.20 crore
  • Gowtham's base price was Rs 20 lakh
