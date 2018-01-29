 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL Player Auction 2018: McCullum On Joining Forces With Kohli, De Villiers At Bangalore

Updated: 29 January 2018 11:54 IST

Ahead of the auction, Bangalore has retained Kohli, De Villiers and young batsman Sarfaraz Khan. During the two-day auction, they used the Right to Match (RTM) card to retain Yuzvendra Chahal and added Chris Woakes, Quinton de Kock, Washington Sundar among others to their squad.

Brendon McCullum represented Gujarat Lions in the last edition of the IPL. © AFP

Former New Zealand cricket captain Brendon McCullum on Sunday expressed his delight at the prospect of teaming up with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the upcoming season of  the Indian Premier League (IPL). Baz was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 3.60 crore on the opening day of the Player Auction in Bengaluru. "Very very happy to be joining up with @RCBTweets. In @imVkohli and @ABdeVilliers17, they are two blokes I have dreamed of playing with!," McCullum tweeted.

"Oh man, gonna be loads of fun! Can't wait, Baz," tweeted De Villiers, welcoming McCullum to the franchise.

McCullum, who represented Gujarat Lions in IPL's last edition, will be hoping to play a key role in Kohli's bid to clinch Bangalore's first title.

McCullum, who represented Gujarat Lions in IPL's last edition, will be hoping to play a key role in Kohli's bid to clinch Bangalore's first title.

Young pacer Jaydev Unadkat became the most expensive Indian player at this year's IPL auction when he was bought by Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

The former IPL champions bought the pacer for Rs 11.5 crore after beating off keen interest from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Manish Pandey and Lokesh Rahul were the most expensive Indians at the auction on Saturday as they were sold for identical price of Rs 11 crore.

Pandey was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad while Punjab secured Rahul's services.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes became the most expensive player at the IPL auction for the second year running when he was taken by Rajasthan for Rs 12.5 crore.

Surprisingly, Unadkat was more expensive than even star New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult who was bought by Delhi Daredevils for a mere Rs 2.2 crore.

(With inputs from IANS)

