 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

Indian Premier League, Knocks To Remember: David Miller's Unbeaten 101 Vs RCB

Updated: 23 January 2018 18:47 IST

David Miller played one of the knocks of the Indian Premier League.

Indian Premier League, Knocks To Remember: David Miller's Unbeaten 101 Vs RCB
David Miller scored century off just 38 deliveries. © BCCI

In the 2013 Indian Premier League season, when Chris Gayle set the record for his monumental knock of 175 runs, another innings took the IPL by storm was that of Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) South African recruit David Miller. It was on May 6 that year when KXIP were up against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). RCB had posted a formidable total of 190 runs in their 20 overs. Chasing the target, the Kings XI team was reduced to 68 for four in 10 overs. It seemed like an impossible task for Punjab franchise as they needed 123 runs in 60 deliveries with a required run-rate around 13 in order to win.

It was the correct time for the onslaught as Miller went berserk, scoring the third-fastest century of the tournament until that season off just 38 deliveries. RCB's Virat Kohli had a chance to dismiss Miller in the game even before he reached his fifty. But, Kohli dropped it and after that it was no turning back for the batsman.

The last five overs of the chase saw RCB bowlers give away 99 runs which was enough for KXIP to emerge as victors. His innings was a masterclass in finding the middle of the bat.

He was picking up the slower balls with ease and hammered the bowlers all over the park. Miller remained unbeaten on 101, hitting eight boundaries and seven sixes in the process at a mind-boggling batting strike rate of 265.78.

Kings XI eventually won the match by 6 wickets reaching the target in 18 overs.

Mumbai Indians went on to win the IPL trophy in 2013. They beat Chennai Super Kings by 23 runs in Kolkata.

Topics : Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore David Andrew Miller Christopher Henry Gayle Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • KXIP were up against Royal Challengers Bangalore
  • RCB had posted a formidable total of 190 runs in their 20 overs
  • David Miller's century came off just 38 deliveries
Related Articles
India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma Demolishes This AB de Villiers Record Set In 2015
India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma Demolishes This AB de Villiers Record Set In 2015
David Miller Hits Fastest T20I Century As South Africa Rout Bangladesh
David Miller Hits Fastest T20I Century As South Africa Rout Bangladesh
South Africa vs Bangladesh: David Miller Smashes Fastest T20I Century Ever
South Africa vs Bangladesh: David Miller Smashes Fastest T20I Century Ever
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 20 January 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.