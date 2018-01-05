For Chennai Fans, 'Thala' Dhoni's Homecoming. Watch That Moment

 
Dhoni was the man at the helm of affairs when CSK were IPL champions in subsequent seasons in 2010 and 2011. The Champions League 2010 also saw Dhoni lead CSK to the title.

MS Dhoni's return to Chennai Super Kings was sealed at the IPL Player Retention. © Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will once again be seen in an yellow jersey in the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 2018 season as the Chennai Super Kings retained the former India captain along with star batsman Suresh Raina and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the retention event in Mumbai on Thursday. Dhoni was retained for Rs 15 crore while Raina and Jadeja were kept for Rs 11 crore and Rs 7 crore, respectively. A video of Dhoni, posted by CSK on Twitter, signing his big IPL deal has now gone viral. Dhoni's daughter Ziva can also be seen next to him, as he seals his much-awaited return to Chennai.

The CSK franchise, back into the IPL fold after serving a two-year ban, has two Right-to-Match options left, which they can use during the IPL auction on January 27 and 28.

Dhoni was the man at the helm of affairs when CSK were IPL champions in subsequent seasons in 2010 and 2011. The Champions League 2010 also saw Dhoni lead CSK to the title.

His record speaks for itself as he has been a phenomenal presence in the Indian scheme of things as well, winning the 2007 World Twenty 20 and the 2011 World Cup for India.

Dhoni began his IPL career with CSK in the very first edition of the tournament in 2008. He has, over the 10 years, scored 3561 runs in 159 matches he has played for CSK and RPS, at an average of 37.88, with a highest score of 70 not out.

