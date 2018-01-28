 
Indian Premier League 2018

Indian Premier League 2018: Not Bothered By What People Say About IPL, Says Chairman Rajiv Shukla

Updated: 28 January 2018 17:01 IST

Rajiv Shukla said he does not care if critics speak ill about the league when viewership and revenue from the event is increasing steadily.

IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla on Sunday said he does not care if critics speak ill about the league when viewership and revenue from the event is increasing steadily. Former India captain Bishen Singh Bedi recently alleged that IPL is a platform for money laundering and questioned the source of big bucks being spent during the IPL auction. "Let them (including Bedi) say whatever they want. Every year, eyeballs for IPL is increasing. Viewership is going up and revenues are increasing," he told reporters on the sidelines of the second day of the IPL actions. Shukla said Bedi should remember many former Indian players have benefitted from it.

"If you remember, all our former players benefited from the IPL. They have been given one-time benefit. They all have taken that. Bedi should remember this."

Rajasthan Royals Chairman and CEO Ranjit Barthakur said one should be careful about making statements in public. "India is very liberal with freedom of speech. I just think we must also be responsible when we speak and not gain eyeballs," Barthakur said. "We will continue to respect him but we do not want to see him make such statements," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : Indian Premier League 2018 IPL Player Auction List 2018 IPL Auction 2018 Cricket
Highlights
  • Rajiv Shukla said he is not bothered if critics speak ill about the IPL
  • Bishen Bedi recently alleged that IPL is a money laundering platform
  • Singh also questioned the source of big bucks spent in the auctions
