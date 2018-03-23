 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

Watch: MS Dhoni Gets In The Groove For Indian Premier League 2018

Updated: 23 March 2018 12:15 IST

The opening game of the 2018 IPL season will see defending champions Mumbai Indians take on two-time winners Chennai Super Kings.

Watch: MS Dhoni Gets In The Groove For Indian Premier League 2018
MS Dhoni was seen sweating it out in the nets with his CSK teammates. © Twitter

Chennai Super Kings will make their long-awaited return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) when the 2018 season kicks off on April 7. Following the completion of their two-year suspension, CSK are going all out to get their fans going for the new season. Leading the team will be Chennai's favourite son Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Having being rested from India squad for the recently-concluded Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka, Dhoni will be raring to get back to competitive cricket and the former India captain was seen sweating it out in the nets and getting back into the groove with CSK.

Dhoni, who was retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), had made it clear that there was no question of him playing for any team other than the yellow brigade.

Apart from Dhoni, CSK also retained Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja.

CSK have enjoyed a 100 percent track record of making it to the playoffs of every IPL they played also having won the IPL and Champions league T20 twice.

Dhoni was the man at the helm of affairs when CSK were IPL champions in subsequent seasons in 2010 and 2011. The Champions League 2010 also saw Dhoni lead CSK to the title.

His record speaks for itself as he has been a phenomenal presence in the Indian scheme of things as well, winning the 2007 World Twenty 20 and the 2011 World Cup for India.

Dhoni began his IPL career with CSK in the very first edition of the tournament in 2008. He has, over the 10 years, scored 3561 runs in 159 matches he has played for CSK and RPS, at an average of 37.88, with a highest score of 70 not out.

The opening game of the 2018 IPL season will see defending champions Mumbai Indians take on two-time winners Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, April 7, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Topics : Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians India Cricket Team MS Dhoni Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • IPL 2018 starts on April 7
  • MS Dhoni seen sweating it out in the nets
  • CSK take on Mumbai Indians in the 2018 tournament opener
Related Articles
Ahead Of IPL, MS Dhoni Tries His Hand At A Different Ball Game - See Pic
Ahead Of IPL, MS Dhoni Tries His Hand At A Different Ball Game - See Pic
Padma Awards: Mahendra Singh Dhoni Among Luminaries To Receive Prestigious Recognition
Padma Awards: Mahendra Singh Dhoni Among Luminaries To Receive Prestigious Recognition
MS Dhoni Is A Topper In University Where I Am Still Studying, Says Dinesh Karthik
MS Dhoni Is A Topper In University Where I Am Still Studying, Says Dinesh Karthik
Committee Of Administrators Chief Vinod Rai Opens Up About Relationship Between Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni
Committee Of Administrators Chief Vinod Rai Opens Up About Relationship Between Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni
Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Are Legends, Matter Of Pride To Play With Them: Kuldeep Yadav
Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Are Legends, Matter Of Pride To Play With Them: Kuldeep Yadav
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 13 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.