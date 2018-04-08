IPL 2018 Live, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils: Delhi, Punjab Aim To Open Campaign On A High

Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils will both look to end their trophy drought in the Indian Premier League by getting off to a winning start when they clash at the PCA stadium in Mohali on Sunday. Delhi have never lifted the IPL trophy despite having decent squads on occasions in the past and the same goes for Punjab, who also have their trophy cabinet empty after 10 seasons. Under new leaders Gautam Gambhir (Delhi) and Ravichandran Ashwin (Punjab), both outfits will want to make a fresh start and make the most of the talent pool they have in their ranks. Hosts Punjab have the explosive Chris Gayle in their ranks and his exploits in the IPL are well documented. The burly West Indian, though in the twilight of his career, should fancy his chances with Mayank Agarwal who is likely to open with him. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Agarwal will have a point to prove after being snubbed by national selectors for the Sri Lanka tri-series despite amassing more than 2,000 runs during the domestic season. India opener KL Rahul, the most expensive player of the franchise who will also don the gloves, and Yuvraj Singh should also add teeth to Punjab's batting while the finishing responsibilities will lie on the trio of David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, and Axar Patel. Off-spinner Ashwin, ignored in white-ball cricket since the advent of wrist-spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, will lead the bowling for his side with Axar being the second spinner and the three pacemen Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma and Ankit Rajpoot.

15:30 IST: Kings XI Punjab win the toss and opt to bowl

15:12 IST: Ricky Ponting, Daredevils coach: "I am going really well, pretty excited. (On moving from MI to DD) I had a year in between to refresh, really enjoying myself here at Delhi and we had a good auction as well. It's a really good bunch that we have. The challenge is to bring the Indian players and overseas players together. Many of the overseas players have joined us late. I am just trying to balance the different cultures as much as I can. There is a lot of talent on display and we are looking forward to it. Someone like Glenn Maxwell isn't there today, he would have started if he was, that's for sure. I suppose even they are missing some big players. In times like these, you look up to the others to chip. (On IPL being a long tournament) Yes, that's what I was telling the boys. It's not just about turning up 100% for this game, there is still a long way after it as well."

Squads

KXIP: Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Axar Patel, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Zadran, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.

DD: Gautam Gambhir (Captain), Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.

