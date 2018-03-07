Indian Premier League 2018: Gautam Gambhir Named Delhi Daredevils Captain

Delhi Daredevils (DD) on Wednesday named Gautam Gambhir as its captain for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Top-order batsman Gambhir returned to the Delhi franchise after a seven-season stint with Kolkata Knight Riders. DD Chief Executive Mr. Hemant Dua made the announcement about the appointment in the city while also launching the jersey for the season. Also present on the occasion was Gambhir himself along with his teammates Naman Ojha and Manjot Kalra.

"I had maintained post the auction that Gauti (Gambhir) has unfinished business with the franchise. He was the second highest scorer during the last IPL. But above all, he is a leader, so this appointment was an easy choice. Both Ricky (Ponting) and Gauti have spoken to each other. I am glad that they are both on the same page," Mr Dua said.

Speaking about the appointment, Head Coach Ricky Ponting said: "Gauti has been a leader for a very long time. He has always proven himself to be one of the top leaders during his stint with other sides in the IPL. He has a big personality, but it is the drive behind the outward confidence which I think will inspire the rest of the team. He has the respect of the dressing room and the franchise is proud to have him as our captain. I would like to congratulate him on the appointment and wish him, all the very best."