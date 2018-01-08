 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

Cryptic Chennai Super Kings Tweet Fuels Talk Of Gautam Gambhir Joining Forces With MS Dhoni

Updated: 08 January 2018 13:17 IST

Chennai Super Kings did not refute a tweet by a fan suggesting that Gautam Gambhir may go to that franchise.

Cryptic Chennai Super Kings Tweet Fuels Talk Of Gautam Gambhir Joining Forces With MS Dhoni
Gautam Gambhir was not retained by the Kolkata Knight Riders. © BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) decision to not retain their captain Gautam Gambhir at the recent Indian Premier League Player Retention event surprised some of the team's fans. The star left-hander, having led Kolkata to two IPL titles, is bound to generate plenty of interest among teams when his name flashes on the screen at the much-awaited auction later this month. While there still is a real possibility of Kolkata using their Right to Match (RTM) card to retain Gambhir, a cryptic tweet from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fuelled plenty of speculation about the Delhi batsman's potential destination.

It all started when a user (@Anti_ESTD) tweeted, "I Hv a strong feeling @GautamGambhir wil b picked by @ChennaiIPL in this auction".

Interestingly, the official handle of the Chennai Super Kings decided to respond to that tweet.

Chennai, however, played a predictable hand as they retained Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja.

Dhoni was the first choice for Rising Pune Supergiants during the 2016 player draft, when the Pune outfit replaced CSK, who were slapped with a two-year ban following the fixing scandal.

Dhoni was the man at the helm of affairs when CSK were IPL champions in subsequent seasons in 2010 and 2011. The Champions League 2010 also saw Dhoni lead CSK to the title.

His record speaks for itself as he has been a phenomenal presence in the Indian scheme of things as well, winning the 2007 World Twenty 20 and the 2011 World Cup for India.

Dhoni began his IPL career with CSK in the very first edition of the tournament in 2008. He has, over the 10 years, scored 3561 runs in 159 matches he has played for CSK and RPS, at an average of 37.88, with a highest score of 70 not out.

Topics : India Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Mahendra Singh Dhoni Gautam Gambhir Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Gautam Gambhir was not retained by KKR
  • CSK retained MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja
  • IPL player auction will take later this month
Related Articles
IPL 2018 Player Retention: Kolkata Knight Riders And Gautam Gambhir Equation Does Not Match
IPL 2018 Player Retention: Kolkata Knight Riders And Gautam Gambhir Equation Does Not Match
Ranji Trophy Final: Gautam Gambhir's Message For Vidarbha Wins The Ultimate Title
Ranji Trophy Final: Gautam Gambhir's Message For Vidarbha Wins The Ultimate Title
Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha Close In On Victory After Akshay Wadkar's Maiden Ton
Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha Close In On Victory After Akshay Wadkar's Maiden Ton
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 08 January 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.