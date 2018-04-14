 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

Indian Premier League 2018: Confident Chennai Super Kings To Face Kings XI Punjab

Updated: 14 April 2018 16:14 IST

Chennai will once again be the favourites over Punjab, after winning the last three encounters the two sides have met.

Indian Premier League 2018: Confident Chennai Super Kings To Face Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to extend their winning momentum © BCCI

A confident Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to extend their winning momentum when they face Kings XI Punjab in Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the PCA stadium on Sunday. The southern outfit who have made a comeback in the cash-rich league after serving a two-year suspension roared in their previous two encounters and once again proved why they are one of the serious contenders for the title. In their campaign opener against three-time champion Mumbai Indians, Dwayne Bravo and Kedar Jadhav pulled off a thrilling last over win for Chennai. Chasing 166 against Mumbai, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's side was once reeling at 75/5 and victory seemed a distant dream for the yellow brigade. However, Bravo's scintillating 30-ball 68 put them on the brink of the win and later in the last over Jadhav snatched a win from the jaws of defeat.

In the second match, Chennai was handed a challenging 203-run target by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their first home game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Winning the toss, Dhoni opted to bowl first and opined his side love to chase, a statement which was hence proved right by his boys.

CSK was off to a flying start with Shane Watson (42) and Ambati Rayudu (39) adding 75 runs for the opening wicket. With just everything going CSK's way, KKR's spinners- Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine struck to bring back their side in the contest.

With Suresh Raina (14) and Dhoni (25) felling cheaply, CSK's foreign buy- Sam Billings took command and smashed 56 off 23 to keep the hosts on the hunt. 

Finally, Ravindra Jadeja's six off the final delivery set up another nail-biting win for CSK.

However, Raina will miss Sunday's clash after being ruled out of the side's next two matches because of a calf injury, which could be a thing of worry for the CSK management.

On the other hand, coming on the back of a disappointing batting performance hosts Punjab will be looking reverse the performance in this match.

For a win at home against the in-form Dhoni's side, Punjab's batting department needs to fire. Other than Lokesh Rahul, star batsmen Yuvraj Singh, Mayank Agarwal have struggled to get runs.

The team management will have high expectations from Aaron Finch, who missed the opening match against Delhi Daredevils and failed with the bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Punjab's spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman has surprised the batsmen with his deliveries and will once again try to exploit the home conditions. The hosts have a bowling depth with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Mujeeb, Axar Patel and Andrew Tye.

The Ashwin-led side could bring in Manoj Tiwary to the middle order and Mohit Sharma's expensive performance could axe him from the playing eleven.

Overall, Chennai will once again be the favourites over Punjab, after winning the last three encounters the two sides have met. 

Topics : Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 12 Indian Premier League 2018 MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Chennai will look to continue their winning streak
  • Chennai have won both their opening matches
  • Punjab's batsmen have to improve if they want to beat Chennai
Related Articles
IPL 2018: Bombay High Court Asks Cricket Body If It Will Seek Extra Water For IPL Pitches, Ground
IPL 2018: Bombay High Court Asks Cricket Body If It Will Seek Extra Water For IPL Pitches, Ground
IPL 2018: Suresh Raina To Miss Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2018: Suresh Raina To Miss Chennai Super Kings' Next Two Games
IPL 2018 Matches Moved Out Of Chennai, Fan Says
IPL 2018 Matches Moved Out Of Chennai, Fan Says 'Worse Than A Break-up'
BCCI Picks Four Stand-By Cities For Chennai Super Kings
BCCI Picks Four Stand-By Cities For Chennai Super Kings' Home Matches Due To Cauvery Turmoil
IPL 2018: Mahendra Singh Dhoni Happy To Be Back At Chepauk Stadium
IPL 2018: Mahendra Singh Dhoni Happy To Be Back At Chepauk Stadium
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 04 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.