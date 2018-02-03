ICC Under 19 World Cup: The IPL Connect For World Champions

A brilliant display with both the bat and ball helped India blow away Australia in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final to become the first team to clinch the title four times. Australia, who elected to bat after winning the toss, were bowled out for an under-par 216 in 47.2 overs. Ishan Porel, Shiva Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Anukul Roy took two wickets apiece to restrict the Australians. After a clinical performance by the Under-19 team, we have a look at the young stars, who made it big at the Indian Premier League Players Auction which was held in Bengaluru on 27th and 28th January. While Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shubman Gill were picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders, Ishan Porel surprisingly went unsold in the auction.
Here's a complete list of Indian U-19 players who will feature in the Indian Premier League:
Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Team: Kolkata Knight Riders
Base Price: Rs 20,00,000
Sold: Rs 3,20,00,000
Shubman Gill
Team: Kolkata Knight Riders
Base Price: Rs 20,00,000
Sold: Rs 1,80,00,000
Anukul Roy
Team: Mumbai Indians
Base Price: Rs 20,00,000
Sold: Rs 20,00,000
Shivam Mavi
Team: Kolkata Knight Riders
Base Price: Rs 20,00,000
Sold: Rs 3,00,00,000
Manjot Kalra
Team: Delhi Daredevils
Base Price: Rs 20,00,000
Sold: Rs 20, 00, 000
Abhishek Sharma
Team: Delhi Daredevils
Base Price: Rs 20,00,000
Sold: Rs 55,00,000
Prithvi Shaw
Team: Delhi Daredevils
Base Price: Rs 20,00,000
Sold: Rs 1,20,00,000
A total of Rs 4,31,70,00, 000 crore was spent at the auction with Ben Stokes being the highest paid player ahead of the Twenty20 tournament, which starts in April. The results showed a marked shift away from purchasing big-name foreign stars, in favour of up-and-coming players from India and elsewhere. A total of 169 players including the likes of Manish Pandey, KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat were sold at the Indian Premier League auction.