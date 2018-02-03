ICC Under 19 World Cup: The IPL Connect For World Champions

A brilliant display with both the bat and ball helped India blow away Australia in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final to become the first team to clinch the title four times. Australia, who elected to bat after winning the toss, were bowled out for an under-par 216 in 47.2 overs. Ishan Porel, Shiva Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Anukul Roy took two wickets apiece to restrict the Australians. After a clinical performance by the Under-19 team, we have a look at the young stars, who made it big at the Indian Premier League Players Auction which was held in Bengaluru on 27th and 28th January. While Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shubman Gill were picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders, Ishan Porel surprisingly went unsold in the auction.