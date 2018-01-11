 
Indian Premier League 2018

Big Bash League: Rashid Khan, Yet To Concede More Than 6 Runs In An Over, Likely To Bag Bumper IPL Deal

Updated: 11 January 2018 15:19 IST

Rashid has produced eye-catching performances in the world's top T20 leagues, most recently in the seventh season of the Big Bash League for the Adelaide Strikers. In six BBL matches, Rashid has picked up 11 wickets. Impressively, he is yet toconcede more than six an over in a BBL match this season.

Big Bash League: Rashid Khan, Yet To Concede More Than 6 Runs In An Over, Likely To Bag Bumper IPL Deal
Rashid Khan fetched almost $600,000 in the IPL auction last year. © AFP

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan is already an established member of the national team having made his debut just after his 17th birthday. Still just 19, he is in global demand for franchise T20 teams where his box of tricks has batsmen bamboozled. Last year, he fetched almost $600,000 in the Indian Premier League auction, the highest ever bid for an Associate player. Already a veteran of 32 one-day internationals and 27 T20s for Afghanistan, he has 112 wickets and will be a key figure when the ambitious Asian side make their Test debut in 2018.

With the much-awaited IPL auction set to take place later this month, Rashid is likely to be among the most sought after players in the list.

Rashid is already a crowd favorite in Australia, given the entertainment value he brings to the table.

War-torn Afghanistan's rise has been quicker, but they cemented their status as the best nation outside of Test cricket and have a promising future with a talented bowling attack led by Rashid.

"I play cricket to bring victories for my country and to make Afghanistan proud on the world stage," Khan told AFP in an interview in October.

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : Afghanistan Rashid Khan Arman Cricket Indian Premier League 2018
Highlights
  • Rashid Khan has been in top form in the BBL
  • Rashid Khan played for SRH last year in the IPL
  • Rashid Khan is likely to be on the radar of several franchises
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.