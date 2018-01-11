Big Bash League: Rashid Khan, Yet To Concede More Than 6 Runs In An Over, Likely To Bag Bumper IPL Deal

Rashid has produced eye-catching performances in the world's top T20 leagues, most recently in the seventh season of the Big Bash League for the Adelaide Strikers. In six BBL matches, Rashid has picked up 11 wickets. Impressively, he is yet toconcede more than six an over in a BBL match this season.