Big Bash League: Rashid Khan, Yet To Concede More Than 6 Runs In An Over, Likely To Bag Bumper IPL Deal
Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan is already an established member of the national team having made his debut just after his 17th birthday. Still just 19, he is in global demand for franchise T20 teams where his box of tricks has batsmen bamboozled. Last year, he fetched almost $600,000 in the Indian Premier League auction, the highest ever bid for an Associate player. Already a veteran of 32 one-day internationals and 27 T20s for Afghanistan, he has 112 wickets and will be a key figure when the ambitious Asian side make their Test debut in 2018.
Rashid has produced eye-catching performances in the world's top T20 leagues, most recently in the seventh season of the Big Bash League for the Adelaide Strikers. In six BBL matches, Rashid has picked up 11 wickets. Impressively, he is yet to concede more than six an over in a BBL match this season. With the much-awaited IPL auction set to take place later this month, Rashid is likely to be among the most sought after players in the list.
Rashid is already a crowd favorite in Australia, given the entertainment value he brings to the table.
This man has been in everything tonight, nice work Rashid Khan. #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/W8kc8xbPVN— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 7, 2018
What a way to end the Strikers innings from Rashid Khan! Entertaining areas. #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/15HSAcdMHn— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 7, 2018
War-torn Afghanistan's rise has been quicker, but they cemented their status as the best nation outside of Test cricket and have a promising future with a talented bowling attack led by Rashid.
"I play cricket to bring victories for my country and to make Afghanistan proud on the world stage," Khan told AFP in an interview in October.
(With inputs from AFP)