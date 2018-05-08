 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Has This Suggestion For Rashid Khan For India Vs Afghanistan Test

Updated: 08 May 2018 20:13 IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan are among SunRisers Hyderabad's success stories in IPL 2018.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Has This Suggestion For Rashid Khan For India Vs Afghanistan Test
Just after the win against RCB, Bhuvneshwar was seen interviewing his team-mate Rashid Khan. © BCCI

Table toppers SunRisers Hyderabad produced yet another spirited bowling effort to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. With this win, the 2016 champions have virtually assured themselves a place in the play-offs of the current edition. With their excellent bowling unit, SRH have defended another low total. RCB needed 19 runs off the last two overs but Siddharth Kaul (1/25) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/27) came up with superb death bowling display to concede just 14 runs and seal yet another win for their side.

Just after the win, Bhuvneshwar was seen interviewing his team-mate and Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan. In a video posted on iplt20.com, Bhuvi asked Rashid to explain his tricks and the way he prepares himself at the nets.

"I try different things while practicing at nets. I try different grips. I try to invent new things at nets," Rashid said.

After listening to Rashid's answer, Bhuvneshwar jokingly made a request to the youngster.

"Do whatever you do, but don't do the same during the India-Afghanistan Test," Bhuvneshwar said.

To this, Rashid replied with a smile, "Insha Allah."

Rashid also revealed the plan he had set up to dismiss South Africa batting star AB de Villiers.

"Everyone knows De Villiers is a game-changer. The plan was to bowl to him in the good length area and mix it up between leg-spin, straight one and the wrong one," Rashid said.

"I set him up with two-three leg-spinners and then the wrong one. That was the plan. I experimented and succeed in the end," the Afghan spinner said.

Comments
Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rashid Khan Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Has This Suggestion For Rashid Khan For India Vs Afghanistan Test
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Has This Suggestion For Rashid Khan For India Vs Afghanistan Test
IPL Highlights, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab: SRH Beat KXIP By 13 Runs
IPL Highlights, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab: SRH Beat KXIP By 13 Runs
IPL Highlights, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab: Punjab Falter In Chase Of 133, Lose To Hyderabad By 13 Runs
IPL Highlights, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab: Punjab Falter In Chase Of 133, Lose To Hyderabad By 13 Runs
MS Dhoni Gets Lower Grade In New BCCI Player Contracts; Mohammed Shami Left Out
MS Dhoni Gets Lower Grade In New BCCI Player Contracts; Mohammed Shami Left Out
We Are Ready To Go To England and Australia: Bhuvneshwar Kumar
We Are Ready To Go To England and Australia: Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 02 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.