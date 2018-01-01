Ben Stokes Gets Nod To Play In Indian Premier League

England player Ben Stokes will be eligible to play in the Indian Premier League despite still waiting to hear if he will be charged over an incident last year. The 26-year-old has missed the ongoing Ashes series after being banned from international duty while police investigate his alleged role in a fight outside a nightclub in Bristol last September. But he received the green light to go to India from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday, according to the BBC. Stokes was recently granted a 'no objection certificate' to play for Canterbury in New Zealand, the land of his birth, though he cut short his stay there for "family reasons".