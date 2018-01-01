 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

Ben Stokes Gets Nod To Play In Indian Premier League

Updated: 01 January 2018 19:21 IST

Stokes was recently granted a 'no objection certificate' to play for Canterbury in New Zealand, the land of his birth, though he cut short his stay there for "family reasons".

Ben Stokes Gets Nod To Play In Indian Premier League
Ben Stokes plays for Rising Pune Supergiants in the IPL © AFP

England player Ben Stokes will be eligible to play in the Indian Premier League despite still waiting to hear if he will be charged over an incident last year. The 26-year-old has missed the ongoing Ashes series after being banned from international duty while police investigate his alleged role in a fight outside a nightclub in Bristol last September. But he received the green light to go to India from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday, according to the BBC. Stokes was recently granted a 'no objection certificate' to play for Canterbury in New Zealand, the land of his birth, though he cut short his stay there for "family reasons".

And ECB chief executive Tom Harrison conceded it would be "difficult" to prevent him playing in the IPL.

Stokes, who has been replaced in the England ODI squad for the series with Australia by Dawid Malan after originally being included, is looking at a lucrative contract in the IPL.

Last year he was signed for a record fee of £1.7 million ($2.3million) by the Rising Pune Supergiants.

He repaid their investment handsomely by being the player of the tournament.

A big-money new television deal could see figures rise even higher at the player auction later this month, because teams have a salary cap that has risen by 20 percent.

With AFP Inputs.

Topics : Indian Premier League 2018 Benjamin Andrew Stokes Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • England player Ben Stokes will be eligible to play in the IPL
  • The 26-year-old has missed the ongoing Ashes series
  • He was involved in a bar brawl that took place in September
Related Articles
England 'Tourists Masquerading As Cricketers' Panned
England 'Tourists Masquerading As Cricketers' Panned
Ben Stokes Named In England's ODI Squad For Australia Series
Ben Stokes Named In England's ODI Squad For Australia Series
Alex Hales Faces No Charges Over Nightclub Incident: England Cricket Board
Alex Hales Faces No Charges Over Nightclub Incident: England Cricket Board
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 100
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 31 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.