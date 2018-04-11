BCCI Picks Four Stand-By Cities For Chennai Super Kings' Home Matches Due To Cauvery Turmoil

BCCI has short-listed four cities to host Chennai Super King's home matches after the IPL franchise was told to consider shifting base due to the Cauvery water dispute, which has created a volatile political situation in the state, CoA chief Vinod Rai said on Wednesday. According to IPL sources, Visakhapatnam is front-runner from among the four cities, the other three being Thiruvananthapuram, Pune and Rajkot. There were already calls by various groups not to host cricket matches in the city when the state was facing such a grave situation. Massive protests were witnessed on Wednesday ahead of the match between CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders and an identified protestor flung a shoe at CSK's Ravindra Jadeja during the match.

Committee of Administrator (CoA) Vinod Rai confirmed that the prevailing situation has forced them to explore options.

"We are thinking on the lines of shifting the IPL matches from Chennai. There are four alternative venues that BCCI has kept ready. They are Visakhapatnam, Trivandrum, Pune and Rajkot. CSK can play their matches at these venues," Rai told PTI.

"We have to keep in mind the prevailing political and security situation in the state. But we have told the CSK franchise to evaluate the current situation and take a final call in this regard. It will be CSK's decision," Rai, a former Comptroller and Auditor General, said.

BCCI acting president CK Khanna said: "CSK is fully co-operating with the BCCI and the best available solution will be availed. We are exploring multiple venues."

According to information received, CSK CEO Kashi Vishwanathan is speaking to police authorities and trying to take a stock of the situation.

"There are a lot of options that we are mulling. There is a possibility that our next home match on April 20 against Rajasthan Royals will be an away match in Jaipur. In the meantime, we can decide upon a substitute venue. There are a lot of things that comes under consideration. Ticketing, marketing, entire logistical movements, in stadia. Hopefully, a call will be taken tomorrow," a CSK insider told PTI on Wednesday.

IPL's most popular franchise CSK has made a comeback to the League after serving two-year suspension on charges of spot-fixing in 2013.

IPL sources says Visakhapatnam is likely to be picked by the CSK management due to logistical reasons.

However, CSK are not playing a home match before April 20 and situation may get better before the clash against Rajasthan Royals.