Indian Premier League 2018

BCCI Invites Expressions Of Interest For Indian Premier League Partner Rights

Updated: 12 January 2018 17:20 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited 'expressions of interest' for the Indian Premier League (IPL) partner rights.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday has invited 'expressions of interest' for the Indian Premier League (IPL) partner rights. "The BCCI invites third parties to indicate their interest in acquiring any of the following rights: IPL Official Partner Rights, IPL Strategic Time Out Partner Rights and IPL Umpire Partner Rights," a media release said. The rights are available for a minimum three-year term. "No more than one third party will be granted rights in relation to each Product Category," it said.

The Board "intends (but shall not be obliged) to appoint up to a maximum of six Official Partners, one Strategic Timeout Partner and one Umpire Partner", it added.

Topics : India Indian Premier League 2018 Board of Control for Cricket in India Cricket
Highlights
