Indian Premier League 2018

Ball-Tampering Scandal: David Warner Steps Down As SunRisers Hyderabad Captain

Updated: 28 March 2018 12:30 IST

The SunRisers Hyderabad CEO K. Shanmugam tweeted the decision. Replacement to be named later.

SunRisers Hyderabad took to Twitter to announce the decision. © AFP

Under-fire Australian batsman David Warner has stepped down as captain of the SunRisers Hyderabad franchise for the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 11. "In light of recent events, David Warner has stepped down as captain of SunRisers Hyderabad. The new captain of the Team will be announced shortly," SunRisers Hyderabad tweeted quoting their CEO K. Shanmugam.

Warner, former captain Steve Smith and opener Cameron Bancroft have already been sent back to Australia and Cricket Australia is expected to disclose the quantum of penalty that the trio would be facing within 24 hours of their departure.

Earlier, Smith and Warner had stepped down as captain and vice-captain of the Australian Test side.

Smith was also replaced as Rajasthan Royals captain by Ajinkya Rahane for the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 11.

Highlights
  • David Warner stepped down as SunRisers Hyderabad captain
  • The SunRisers Hyderabad CEO K Shanmugam tweeted the decision
  • Warner had stepped down as vice-captain of the Australian Test side
