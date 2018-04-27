 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders Stars Enjoy Some Downtime, Watch Avengers Infinity War

Updated: 27 April 2018 16:00 IST

Ahead of their IPL match against Delhi Daredevils on Friday, Kolkata Knight Riders stars watched the Avengers Infinity War.

IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders Stars Enjoy Some Downtime, Watch Avengers Infinity War
KKR stars enjoyed some downtime ahead of their IPL match vs Delhi by watching the Avengers Infinity War. © Twitter

After almost three weeks of IPL 2018 action, the cream of the crop are starting to separate themselves from the rest. Season 11 has seen some intense action with numerous last-ball finishes. However, close to halfway through IPL 2018, teams are now starting to get some respite before making a final push for the playoff positions. Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight have been a mixed bag this season and currently occupy fourth-place in the IPL points table. KKR will be seen in action on Friday evening when they take on hosts Delhi Daredevils but before they got down to business, the KKR stars were pictured enjoying some downtime.

KKR's official Twitter handle posted pictures of stars like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik going out for a special screening of the much-awaited Marvel movie -- Avengers Infinity War.

KKR have had an up and down season so far. They started off well with a four-wicket win over the much-fancied Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). They were denied a second win after being swept away by Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo.

KKR were then outplayed by SunRisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens, losing the match by five wickets. The Kolkata franchise returned to winning ways by ruthlessly disposing off of Gautam Gambhir's Delhi Daredevils.

They then brought about an end to Rajasthan Royals' winning run at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur with a seven-wicket win but once again tasted defeat in their next match, losing to Kings XI Punjab in a rain-curtailed match.

Up next for KKR are Delhi Daredevils again. Delhi have had a nightmarish start which has seen them win just one out of six matches.

Comments
Topics : Delhi Daredevils Kolkata Knight Riders Andre Russell Sunil Narine Dinesh Karthik Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kolkata Knight Riders enjoy some downtime
  • KKR stars went to watch Avengers Infinity War
  • KKR take on Delhi Daredevils on Friday night
Related Articles
IPL Live Cricket Score, Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Delhi Eye Second Win Of Season Under New Captain Shreyas Iyer
IPL Live Cricket Score, Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Delhi Eye Second Win Of Season Under New Captain Shreyas Iyer
IPL Live Score, DD vs KKR: Delhi Daredevils In Desperate Need Of A Win, Face Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL Live Score, DD vs KKR: Delhi Daredevils In Desperate Need Of A Win, Face Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL, Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders Preview: DD Eye Change In Fortunes Under New Captain Shreyas Iyer
IPL, Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders Preview: DD Eye Change In Fortunes Under New Captain Shreyas Iyer
IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
IPL 2018: Backing Nitish Rana Has Paid Off, Says KKR Coach Jacques Kallis
IPL 2018: Backing Nitish Rana Has Paid Off, Says KKR Coach Jacques Kallis
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 08 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.