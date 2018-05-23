 
Indian Premier League 2018

AB De Villiers Retires, Casts Doubts On Indian Premier League Future

Updated: 23 May 2018 18:28 IST

AB de Villiers, in his retirement message, says that he has no plans of playing overseas, casting doubts on his Indian Premier League future.

© BCCI

South African cricket legend AB de Villiers on Thursday announced his retirement from all forms on international cricket. In a video message, posted on De Villiers' Twitter handle, he said that he had run 'out of gas' and was quitting international cricket with immediate effect. Significantly, he also said, "I have no plans to play overseas. I hope I can continue to be available for the Titans in the (South African) domestic cricket," which indicates that his Indian Premier League (IPL) future with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) could also be in doubt. AB de Villiers has been an integral part of RCB scheme of things, but the franchise has had a pretty poor outing in IPL 2018, where they failed to qualify for the IPL 2018 Playoffs. 

Royal Challengers Bangalore also had a poor outing in IPL 2017, where they finished at the bottom of the points table.

De Villiers began his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils in the inaugural season in 2008 and after three seasons, he went to RCB and never left. He was also in the thick of things in IPL 2018, including a sensational catch against SunRisers Hyderabad.

However, De Villiers was extremely disappointed with the way RCB's season ended with a whimper and he said so much in an exclusive interview to NDTV.

Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore AB de Villiers Indian Premier League 2018 South Africa Cricket Team Cricket
  • His final appearance in national colours came in Johannesburg
  • The 34-year-old played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for South Africa
AB De Villiers Retires, Casts Doubts On Indian Premier League Future
