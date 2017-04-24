Zaheer Khan Gets Engaged To Sagarika Ghatge, Announces News On Twitter

Fast bowler Zaheer Khan, who is leading Delhi Daredevils in the ongoing Indian Premier League season 10, on Monday announced his engagement with Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge on Twitter. "Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for Life #engaged Sagarika Ghatge," Zaheer captioned the picture with his fiance. Sagarika had come into the limelight following her starring role in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chak De! India'. She played the character of an Indian hockey player who dated the Indian cricket team's vice-captain in the movie.

Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for life. #engaged @sagarikavghatge pic.twitter.com/rUOtObFhiX — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) April 24, 2017

Zaheer and Sagarika had made public appearances on quite a few occasions including Yuvraj's wedding ceremony with Hazel Keech last December.

Yuvraj Singh and others attended 'Irada' premier in February

Sagarika too took to Twitter to break the news of her engagement to the Indian cricketer.

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had admitted to being in a relationship with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma by posting a photo of them together on Twitter and sharing a Valentine's Day message on February 14, now Zaheer has also followed suit.