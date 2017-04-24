 
Zaheer Khan Gets Engaged To Sagarika Ghatge, Announces News On Twitter

Updated: 24 April 2017 23:16 IST

Zaheer Khan announced his engagement with Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge on Twitter on Monday.

Fast bowler Zaheer Khan, who is leading Delhi Daredevils in the ongoing Indian Premier League season 10, on Monday announced his engagement with Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge on Twitter. "Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for Life #engaged Sagarika Ghatge," Zaheer captioned the picture with his fiance. Sagarika had come into the limelight following her starring role in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chak De! India'. She played the character of an Indian hockey player who dated the Indian cricket team's vice-captain in the movie.

Zaheer and Sagarika had made public appearances on quite a few occasions including Yuvraj's wedding ceremony with Hazel Keech last December.

Sagarika too took to Twitter to break the news of her engagement to the Indian cricketer.

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had admitted to being in a relationship with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma by posting a photo of them together on Twitter and sharing a Valentine's Day message on February 14, now Zaheer has also followed suit.

Zaheer's name was earlier linked with Bollywood actress Isha Sharvani, but it was never confirmed by either of them.

Former Indian fast bowler is currently playing for the IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils and are sixth in the points table with just two wins from six games. He has played 95 IPL matches so far and taken 99 wickets.The 38-year old made his IPL debut with Royal Challengers Bangalore, but played next two seasons for Mumbai Indians. He later joined Bangalore in 2011 and was with the franchise till 2013.He was bought by Delhi during the eighth edition of IPL and has been with the franchise ever since.

