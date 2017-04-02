Yuvraj Singh Takes The Mickey Out Of Shikhar Dhawan On April Fool's Day

Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh was in top form this April Fool's Day, catching his teammate Shikhar Dhawan completely off guard. Yuvraj is known to be a prankster and there was no better day to show off his mischievous side than today. Yuvraj and Dhawan play for the same franchise - Sunrisers Hyderabad - in the Indian Premier League. The Indian middle-order batsman uploaded a video on Instagram to show how he fooled the Sunrisers Hyderabad opener. Yuvraj uploaded the clip on Twitter and Instagram with the caption: "What's 1st April without a prank ... this was fun ... Wishing everyone a fun filled #AprilFoolsDay @SDhawan25 (sic)".

Dhawan was having a nice time in the swimming pool when Yuvraj informed the India batsman that his wife Ayesha Mukherjee had called and asked him to call back as it was an emergency. The video shows how Dhawan came out of the pool and was searching for his phone in the bag in order to call his wife. It was then that he realised that Yuvraj was fooling around with him and both had a laugh.

Both cricketers are an integral part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad and the team had got together before the start of the Indian Premier League 10 starting April 5. The defending champions play their first match against Royal Challengers to start of the season on the same day. Yuvraj had a pretty good season last year with Hyderabad, managing to score 235 runs in 10 matches while Dhawan starred with the bat for his team by scoring 501 runs in 17 matches in the last season.