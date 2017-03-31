Will Cheteshwar Pujara Sneak Into IPL After so Many Pull-Outs?

India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara after a stupendous home season could now find takers in the Indian Premier League with some important players pulling out from various teams.

Pujara, who had a base price of Rs 50 lakh went unsold at the IPL auctions last February.

There are teams which are in need of top-order batsmen including Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils. Incidentally, Pujara's last IPL appearance was for Kings XI Punjab, wherein he opened for the franchise in a few games that he played.

This time around, KXIP is all set to miss Vijay, who has a shoulder injury. Pujara's batting is only suitable for top three batting slots and one may have a rethink after his 1316 runs in Tests, even though it's an altogether different form.

For Daredevils, who have been handicapped by absence of JP Duminy and Quinton de Kock, it may not be a bad idea to have Pujara as a replacement considering his experience at the highest level.

The IPL rules allow any franchise to pick an Indian as replacement if any overseas player is ruled out.