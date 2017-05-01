 
WATCH: David Warner Scores Ton in 11th Over, Destroys Kolkata Knight Riders' Bowling

Updated: 01 May 2017 11:44 IST

This was defending champions' sixth win in 10 matches. They now have 13 points and are placed at the third spot in the table. For two-time champions and table-toppers KKR, it is only their third loss in 10 matches.

David Warner's knock was applauded by some of the biggest names in world cricket. © BCCI

Skipper David Warner led from the front, smashing a superb century to propel Sunrisers Hyderabad to an easy 48-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in a rain-hit IPL tie on Sunday. The Australian crushed the Kolkata bowlers with a 59-ball 126-run innings, which included 10 fours and 8 sixes to help take Hyderabad to an impressive 209-3 after Gautam Gambhir had decided to bowl after winning the toss.

Warner's knock was applauded by some of the biggest names in world cricket.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders David Andrew Warner Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • David Warner scored this 3rd IPL ton
  • SRH beat KKR by 48 runs
  • SRH are at the third spot on the points table
