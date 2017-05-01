WATCH: David Warner Scores Ton in 11th Over, Destroys Kolkata Knight Riders' Bowling

David Warner's knock was applauded by some of the biggest names in world cricket.

Skipper David Warner led from the front, smashing a superb century to propel Sunrisers Hyderabad to an easy 48-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in a rain-hit IPL tie on Sunday. The Australian crushed the Kolkata bowlers with a 59-ball 126-run innings, which included 10 fours and 8 sixes to help take Hyderabad to an impressive 209-3 after Gautam Gambhir had decided to bowl after winning the toss.

Warner's knock was applauded by some of the biggest names in world cricket.

Unbelievable stuff David Warner. Century in only the 11th over. #SRHvKKR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 30, 2017

My kids had a gr8 evening & r very pleased to c one of their favourite cricketers @davidwarner31 score a scintillating 100??Keep it up mate?? pic.twitter.com/TLvMVs5Jxt — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 30, 2017

This was defending champions' sixth win in 10 matches. They now have 13 points and are placed at the third spot in the table. For two-time champions and table-toppers KKR, it is only their third loss in 10 matches.

