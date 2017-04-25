Virender Sehwag's Hilarious Take on Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge's Engagement

Virender Sehwag hit it out of the park yet again after Zaheer Khan's big announcement.

Monday night was one to remember for former India cricketer Zaheer Khan. The Delhi Daredevils captain announced his engagement to actor Sagarika Ghatge by tweeting a photo with a caption that read, "Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for Life #engaged." The duo has been spotted together on several occasions including Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding in December. Sagarika had come into the limelight following her starring role in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chak De! India'. She played the character of an Indian hockey player who dated the Indian cricket team's vice-captain in the movie.

This perhaps served as motivation to Zaheer's former teammate Virender Sehwag who wished the couple in his truly unique style.

Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for life. #engaged @sagarikavghatge pic.twitter.com/rUOtObFhiX — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) April 24, 2017

Congratulations @ImZaheer ,clean bowled by Hockey, @sagarikavghatge please Hockey nahi dena rakhke.

Wish you both a great life together :) https://t.co/P1JIHce81C — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 25, 2017

Several of Zaheer's cricket buddies tweeted congratulatory messages.

Welcome to the other side fella hope it's always bright for both of u many congrats and very happy for you guys @ImZaheer @sagarikavghatge pic.twitter.com/79r1fPDvoM — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2017

@ImZaheer well done ZK ..best decision u have made .god bless both..hopefully post match interview will get better.??stay happy — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 24, 2017

Zak the man. Many congratulations to both of you on the engagement @ImZaheer @sagarikavghatge https://t.co/lSv0FOqrQo — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 24, 2017

Zaheer's DD are currently sixth on the Indian Premier League points table. DD have four points and have lost all of their last three games. DD will next feature in Match 32 of the tournament, as they take on in-form Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on April 28.