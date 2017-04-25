 
Virender Sehwag's Hilarious Take on Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge's Engagement

Updated: 25 April 2017 11:40 IST

Zaheer's DD are currently sixth on the Indian Premier League points table. DD have four points and have lost all of their last three games. DD will next feature in Match 32 of the tournament, as they take on in-form Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on April 28.

Virender Sehwag hit it out of the park yet again after Zaheer Khan's big announcement. © AFP

Monday night was one to remember for former India cricketer Zaheer Khan. The Delhi Daredevils captain announced his engagement to actor Sagarika Ghatge by tweeting a photo with a caption that read, "Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for Life #engaged." The duo has been spotted together on several occasions including Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding in December. Sagarika had come into the limelight following her starring role in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chak De! India'. She played the character of an Indian hockey player who dated the Indian cricket team's vice-captain in the movie.

This perhaps served as motivation to Zaheer's former teammate Virender Sehwag who wished the couple in his truly unique style.

Several of Zaheer's cricket buddies tweeted congratulatory messages.

Highlights
  • Zaheer Khan announced that he was engaged on Twitter
  • Sagarika Ghatge is an actress
  • The duo has been spotted together at several public events
