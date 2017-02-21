 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

At 3 Crore, Thangarasu Natarajan, Son Of Daily Wager Was a Top Buy at IPL Auction

Updated: 21 February 2017 08:43 IST

Thangarasu Natarajan's big breakthrough came last year when he enjoyed a successful stint for Dindigul Dragons in the inaugural TNPL, attracting the attention of the IPL scouts.

At 3 Crore, Thangarasu Natarajan, Son Of Daily Wager Was a Top Buy at IPL Auction
Thangarasu Natarajan was called-up to the Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy squad in 2015-2016. © Twitter

Left-arm seamer Thangarasu Natarajan was finding it surreal when the bids against his name zoomed at a breakneck pace during the IPL auction on Monday in Bengaluru.

The little known 25-year-old's life changed in a matter of few minutes as Rs. 10 lakh base price saw a quantum 30-time jump reaching Rs. 3 crore with former India opener Virender Sehwag vigorously raising the pedal for Kings XI Punjab.

Perhaps he remembered the days of hardships when his mother ran a street side stall and father worked as a porter at railway station. And the then 20-year-old, one of the five children, was plying his trade at tennis ball games in his native Salem.

He eventually moved to Chennai where he played for the popular Jolly Rovers, a club which has fielded big names like R Ashwin and Murali Vijay.

His big breakthrough came last year when he enjoyed a successful stint for Dindigul Dragons in the inaugural TNPL, attracting the attention of the IPL scouts.

"It seems unreal. I never thought I would play in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, let alone the IPL. Very thankful that it has happened," Natarajan said.

Natarajan recalls how TNPL gave him the much needed exposure.

"There was a lot of pressure when I was picked to play in TNPL. But I am thankful to people like Ashwin, Vijay and L Balaji (TN bowling coach) who instilled the belief in me that I was good enough at the Ranji Trophy level. It was my dream to Ranji Trophy which has been fulfilled and now I look forward to meeting people in the IPL and learning from them," he said.

Consistent performances for two years in Chennai club circles earned him a call-up to the Ranji Trophy 2015-2016.

For his variation and the ability to land yorkers at will, he is now famously called 'Mustafizur Rahman' of Tamil Nadu.

He will have Vijay for company in the Kings XI Punjab dressing room but is a tad sad about Mitchell Johnson not being with the franchise anymore.

"Johnson is my role model and it will be great if I can meet him during the IPL," he said of the Australian, who has been picked by Mumbai Indians for the upcoming season.

Besides rising through a humble background, a big on the field challenge Natarajan had to deal with was when he was reported for a suspected action, which had to be modified under the guidance of former Tamil Nadu spinner Sunil Subramaniam.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Cricket Indian Premier League 2017 Kings XI Punjab
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Thangarasu Natarajan was bought for Rs 3 crore
  • Thangarasu Natarajan's base price was Rs 10 lakh
  • Thangarasu Natarajan was picked up by Kings XI Punjab
Related Articles
IPL Auction 2017: T Natarajan, Karn Sharma Among Indians to Bag Big Deals
IPL Auction 2017: T Natarajan, Karn Sharma Among Indians to Bag Big Deals
Virender Sehwag to Head Kings XI Punjab's Cricket Operations And Strategy
Virender Sehwag to Head Kings XI Punjab's Cricket Operations And Strategy
Virender Sehwag In Contention to Replace Sanjay Bangar as Kings XI Punjab Coach
Virender Sehwag In Contention to Replace Sanjay Bangar as Kings XI Punjab Coach
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 14 February 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.