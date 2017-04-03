Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell May Get 'Hostile' IPL 2017 Reception, Says Australian Media

Big Australian names like Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and David Warner may be feeling the heat a little during IPL 2017 if some sections of the Australian media are to be believed. According to foxsports.com.au, "Smith has jumped out of the frying pan and into the fire" as he will be leading Rising Pune Supergiant in the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League after the bitterly-contested Test series that just ended. Not just that, he has the added pressure of replacing Indian superstar Mahendra Singh Dhoni as captain, a decision that may be a 'PR challenge', the website says.

"After leading Australia through the most spiteful Test series in recent memory, and being central to every controversial moment of the past six weeks, the world's No.1 batsman has stepped into another hornet's nest in the form of the Indian Premier League," it recently said.

"Smith is one of seven members of Australia's defeated Test touring party who will link with IPL clubs ahead of the world's richest cricket tournament which gets underway on Thursday when David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad host Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore," forxsports.com.au added.

It went on to say that Smith has "a fresh PR challenge in taking the captaincy from local hero MS Dhoni".

"There are no issues between MS Dhoni and me," Smith had previously said about this.

"We have shared some messages, MS is very supportive and it doesn't change my professional relationship with him or anyone else."

Maxwell will be in-charge of Kings XI Punjab, which also has, among others, wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who played a crucial role in India's series win.

Saha, according to foxsports.com.au, was "less than glowing in his praise of Maxwell when asked what it would be like to play under the Australian all-rounder in the wake of the spiteful Test series".

"That will be in the IPL. I have to accept the team's (KXIP) decision," he said.

"What happened is now in the past. The feeling now is very good after winning the series."