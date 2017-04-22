Shane Warne Picks His All-Time IPL Playing XI, Raises A Few Eyebrows

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, who captained Rajasthan Royals to title triumph in the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL), has picked his all-time IPL playing XI. With the options of playing only four foreigners, Warne left out some very big ones and Twitter and Facebook users were quick to pick up on that and came up with a few suggestions. One of the big talking points was the omission of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and South African superstar AB de Villiers. Another glaring miss in the Australian's team is the name of all-time IPL run-getter -- Suresh Raina.

Only a few days back Warne had come out in support of former India and Rising Pune Supergiant skipper MS Dhoni, so it came as no surprise that he decided to give the captaincy of his team to the 35-year-old Indian.

Here is Warne's all-time IPL playing XI:

Surprisingly, there was no room for even a single Australian in Warne's team while Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, Jacques Kallis and Lasith Malinga comprised of Warne's four foreign recruits.

Twitter and Facebook users were not impressed with some of the picks and quickly came up with some alternatives. The decision to pick Kallis also didn't go down too well while Umesh Yadav's name in the team also raised a few eyebrows.

@ShaneWarne @KP24 @MichaelVaughan @robkey612 @ProCricketLive Raina is the best No.3 in the history of the IPL + leading run scorer ... shocking that there is no place for him! He is Mr IPL! — Manish Pandey (@_ManishPandey) April 22, 2017

Rohit Sharma found a place instead of the ever-reliable Raina while Harbhajan Singh made the team ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin.

Also one thing that fans didn't miss was the misspelt name of Virat 'Kholi'.

Maybe, just maybe Warne will go over the names again and ring in a few changes.