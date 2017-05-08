Shah Rukh Khan Likens Two Kolkata Knight Riders Stars To 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' Characters

Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine helped KKR record the highest score in the Powerplay - 105 runs in 36 balls.

'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' released in 1994 with many movie buffs returning home teary eyed, feeling a little bad for Shah Rukh Khan's character, who fails to get the woman he loves. Two characters in the movie 'Sunil' and 'Chris' -- played by Shah Rukh and Deepak Tijori -- won hearts for their performances in the hit film and history seemed to repeat itself 23 years later as a certain 'Sunil' and 'Chris' once again got together to take the world by storm, this time on a cricketing field and this time 'Sunil' getting what 'Chris' had. Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn put on a breathtaking show at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday evening as Kolkata Knight Riders blazed away to a six-wicket win over the hapless Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The KKR duo opened the batting for their team and tore into the RCB bowling line-up like no tomorrow. The assault left everyone on the ground and those watching it on television completely shell-shocked.

KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan was obviously in a buoyant mood after the carnage in Bengaluru helped his team move a step closer to securing a berth in the IPL 2017 play-offs.

The Bollywood star tweeted an image of 'Sunil' and 'Chris' from 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' and split it with a picture of Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn and captioned it: "After Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa in '94, Sunil n Chris come together to make 105... well played boys! Ami KKR..."

After Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa in '94, Sunil n Chris come together to make 105... well played boys! Ami KKR... pic.twitter.com/30JSbFaqVE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 7, 2017

Nothing like this had ever happened before. The RCB faithful had converged to the Chinnaswamy expecting another 'Chris' -- Chris Gayle -- to dish out the pain, however, that didn't exactly go as planned. The West Indian fell on the first ball of the match and the rest, as they say, is history.

But the Bengaluru fans were treated to some monumental batting. Even though it was from players of the opposition team, one had to applaud the hitting prowess shown by Narine and Lynn.

Cricketers and fans around the world, including KKR captain Gautam Gambhir, were left stunned with some tweeting their feelings.

"I haven't seen such a partnership. Unbelievable effort. You don't expect people to get 105 in 6 overs," Gambhir said after the match.

What's happening in Bangalore!! Pretty good hitting ATM. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) May 7, 2017

I think @KKRiders want the 22:45pm flight out of Bangalore tonight — David Warner (@davidwarner31) May 7, 2017

If West Indies are looking for a new opener in the shorter format @SunilPNarine74 it is ! @IPL — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 7, 2017

'Sunil' went on to smash the joint-fastest half-century in IPL's entire 10-year history and thereby took the record of this season's fastest fifty from none other than his partner batting at the other end, 'Chris'.

Lynn had the record for the fastest fifty in IPL 2017 -- 19 balls against the Gujarat Lions. But that was shattered by Narine as he reached the landmark in a mere 15 balls to share the record with another KKR batsman -- Yusuf Pathan, who in 2014 had scored a 15-ball fifty as well.

Lynn was no slouch either and as Narine was going gung-ho at one end, the Australian too was not in a very forgiving mood. Lynn, who returned from injury, reached his half-century in 21 balls.

The Knight Riders recorded the highest score in the Powerplay - 105 runs in 36 balls (6 overs). The target of 159 never even stood a chance.

Wonder when we will get to see a 'Rahul' and 'Aman' take centrestage on a cricket field -- remember 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'!