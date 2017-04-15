Secret To Success? Tye, Tye and Tye Again!

Andrew Tye was the pick of the bowlers for Gujarat Lions against Pune Supergiant

Three chapters of the Indian Premier League (IPL), 34 matches in the dugout and months of waiting later, Andrew Tye finally saw success in IPL 10, and how! The Australian celebrated his first match in the league with splendid figures of 5/17 including a hat-trick as his team, Gujarat Lions (GL) beat Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) convincingly. Tye would be wondering what all the fuss was about, as he picked up five RPS wickets and could have had a sixth, had Ravindra Jadeja not spilled an easy catch in the last over.

"I have waited for 34 matches to get my IPL debut but I wasn't overawed or under pressure. I got a few wickets and it could not have been better debut for me," an elated Tye said after the match.

Tye was part of the banned Chennai Super Kings outfit but mainly warmed the benches for two seasons. He didn't even get a game last season for the Gujarat Lions.

Waiting in the wings can be frustrating but Tye has no complaints as he reckons that he has only become a better bowler.

"IPL is a great platform to develop one's game under great coaches. Despite not getting a chance in playing eleven, I knew once the process is completed, I will get a chance, and when I was given a chance, I played without any pressure."

"I quickly realised that slower ball is sticking (gripping) on this wicket and making difficult for batsmen", Tye said.

With Samuel Badree of RCB also taking a hat-trick on Friday, Tye said that it was reassuring to know that bowlers also existed in T20's.

"It's very rare that two bowlers taking hat-tricks on a same day, which proved that the shortest format of the game is not completely for the batsmen."

(With PTI Inputs)




