Sachin Tendulkar Calls Rishabh Pant's Knock 'One Of The Best' In IPL History

Rishabh Pant smashed his way to a brilliant 97 on Thursday against Gujarat Lions to give his team, Delhi Daredevils (DD), some hope to qualify for the Play-Offs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in what was one of the best knocks in the tournament's history. Pant displayed his hitting prowess to find boundaries and sixes at will to register his fifty in 27 balls and scoring 97 runs in just 43 balls. He showed he could be the next big thing in Indian cricket as he dealt in fours and sixes to take DD forward in the company of Sanju Samson, who too showed his hitting prowess.

Though, he missed the century by just three runs, but surely he won hearts of many. When the 19-year-old got out, Gujarat Lions skipper Suresh Raina consoled him by patting his back and appreciating the blistering knock.

The prodigy caught the attention of some big names from Indian cricket on Twitter, including Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. Tendulkar went on to say that it was one of the best innings he had seen in the IPL history.

"One of the best Innings I have seen in the IPL & that includes all 10 seasons. @RishabPant777," he tweeted.

Tendulkar even took a picture of Pant walking back to the dug-out and posted with the tweet.

One of the best Innings I have seen in the IPL & that includes all 10 seasons. @RishabPant777 pic.twitter.com/SGv3YuXwJ5 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 4, 2017

The cricket fraternity hailed Pant's knock and some even termed him as the next big thing in the Indian cricket.

Love batsman with tremendous belief in themselves which is backed by a special ability for ball hitting.Extra Special today frm Rishabh Pant — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 4, 2017

The exuberance of youth yet the calmness of veterans. What a partnership guys, Sanju Samson & @RishabPant777

Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/4GU3pHXAyA — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 4, 2017

Rishabh pant,Sanju Samson ...tonite wow..keep an eye on them teams ...they are special.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 4, 2017

Love watching @RishabPant777 what a talent ?????? — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) May 4, 2017

Deserved a hundred @RishabPant777 fearless knock. Well played #III — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 4, 2017

Brilliant innings from two talented young batsmen #sanjusamson & @RishabPant777 ????Loved their positivity,skill and fearless approach?? #IPL — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 4, 2017

By virtue of their fourth win of the tournament, Rahul Dravid's boys have managed to stay in the Play-off race garnering eight points from 10 games to hold on to the sixth position in the standings with four matches still to play.