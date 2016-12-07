 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017
Cricket

Rohit Sharma Hoping For Successful IPL Season Next Year

Updated: 07 December 2016 18:18 IST

The Mumbai player, who missed the ongoing five-Test rubber against England, went through a surgery in London after sustaining a thigh injury.

Rohit Sharma Hoping For Successful IPL Season Next Year
Rohit Sharma is hopeful for a successful IPL season © NDTV

Mumbai:

Cricketer and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said he enjoys challenges and responsibilities and is hopeful that the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season will be successful for the franchise.

The Mumbai player, who missed the ongoing five-Test rubber against England, went through a surgery in London after sustaining a thigh injury during the ODI series against New Zealand earlier this year.

"Firstly, when I was appointed as captain (of MI), it's is a huge honour to lead the side. We all know, their lies so much responsibility. When the captaincy came along, I was ready and prepared for it and also I feel captaincy is not just done by one person, it takes help of lot of people.

I got support of my players, my support staff as well and we cannot forget, the support from owners as well, they showed a lot of faith in me, giving me the responsibility, but I always enjoy challenges and responsibility," said Rohit.

"So I always look forward to it whenever I get an opportunity. In the last four years, when I was the captain, we have done pretty well and I look forward for another successful season which will be starting next year," added the stylish right-handed batsman.

 

Topics : India Rohit Sharma Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma is hopeful for a successful IPL 2017 season
  • Rohit Sharma had sustained a thigh injury
  • He went through a surgery in London
Related Articles
Yuvraj Singh's Wedding Celebrations Continue, Rohit Sharma, TV Stars Join
Yuvraj Singh's Wedding Celebrations Continue, Rohit Sharma, TV Stars Join
Rohit Sharma Undergoes Successful Surgery On Right Thigh
Rohit Sharma Undergoes Successful Surgery On Right Thigh
Virat Kohli-Led India Aim to Make 500th Test Special With Win Over New Zealand
Virat Kohli-Led India Aim to Make 500th Test Special With Win Over New Zealand
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.