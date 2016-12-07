Rohit Sharma Hoping For Successful IPL Season Next Year

Mumbai:

Cricketer and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said he enjoys challenges and responsibilities and is hopeful that the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season will be successful for the franchise.

The Mumbai player, who missed the ongoing five-Test rubber against England, went through a surgery in London after sustaining a thigh injury during the ODI series against New Zealand earlier this year.

"Firstly, when I was appointed as captain (of MI), it's is a huge honour to lead the side. We all know, their lies so much responsibility. When the captaincy came along, I was ready and prepared for it and also I feel captaincy is not just done by one person, it takes help of lot of people.

I got support of my players, my support staff as well and we cannot forget, the support from owners as well, they showed a lot of faith in me, giving me the responsibility, but I always enjoy challenges and responsibility," said Rohit.

"So I always look forward to it whenever I get an opportunity. In the last four years, when I was the captain, we have done pretty well and I look forward for another successful season which will be starting next year," added the stylish right-handed batsman.