No Place For MS Dhoni in Sourav Ganguly's IPL Fantasy Team, Rishabh Pant Makes The Cut

Updated: 27 April 2017 13:27 IST

Sourav Ganguly doesn't think Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a good T20 player.

Sourav Ganguly snubbed MS Dhoni when he selected his IPL Fantasy XI. © AFP

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has a reputation for sticking by his beliefs. The Prince of Kolkata always stuck to his guns and never backed down whenever he found himself cornered during his career. This aspect of his personality not only helped him lead the Indian cricket team during a tough period but also become one of the country's most successful captains. Post retirement, nothing has changed. Dada had made his stand clear during the controversy surrounding selection of India's coach when he hit out at Ravi Shastri, one of the contenders for the job.

Dada has also been in the news after his comments about MS Dhoni's ability as a T20 batsman.

"I am not too sure if Dhoni is a good T20 player. He is a champion ODI player but when it comes to T20 cricket, in 10 years, he has got one fifty and that's not the best record," Ganguly was quoted as saying.

Despite facing heat from Dhoni fans for his remarks, Ganguly snubbed the Rising Pune Supergiant player when he selected his Indian Premier League Fantasy XI. Dhoni didn't find favour with Ganguly, who instead picked Delhi Daredevils' Rishabh Pant as the wicketkeeper-batsman in the side.

Ganguly’s XI: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Steven Smith, AB de Villiers, Nitish Rana, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sunil Narine, Amit Mishra, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chris Morris.

Pant, on the other hand, has scored 141 runs in six outings with Delhi. His explosive batting was on show during his 57-run knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Pune's management handed the leadership of the franchise to Steve Smith ahead of the 10th edition of the tournament. Dhoni had earlier stepped down as India's limited-overs cricket captain.

Highlights
  • Dhoni has not had a great run with Rising Pune Supergiant
  • Ganguly picked Pant over Dhoni in his IPL Fantasy team
  • Dhoni has scored one fifty in the IPL this year
