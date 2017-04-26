MS Dhoni With Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2018? Shah Rukh Khan Says This

MS Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the most successful players in the Indian Premier League. The wicketkeeper-batsman, as captain of the Chennai Super Kings, won the IPL and Champions League T20 on two occasions. Dhoni's ability to lead and finish close matches transformed CSK into the most dominant team in the IPL. After the two-year ban on CSK, Dhoni's services were secured by the Rising Pune Supergiant. As captain, Mahi failed to weave his magic at Pune in the first season and Steve Smith was handed the captaincy for the 10th edition of the tournament.

At the moment, there is no clarity over the future of RPS and Gujarat Lions, two teams that replaced CSK and Rajasthan Royals for a two-year period. With CSK and RR making a return to the IPL next season, it remains to be seen what process the BCCI follows for the squad selection of these two teams. Will Dhoni join CSK or be part of the auction? These are some of the questions cricket lovers have been asking.

There's no doubt that every IPL franchise owner would want to sign up Dhoni, even at this stage of his career. And Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan is no different.

When asked whether he would be interested in having Dhoni at KKR, King Khan had this to say to Sporstwallah,"Yaar main toh usko apna Pyjama bech ke bhi kharid lun, wo aaye toh auction mein (I'm ready to sell my pyjama for buying MS Dhoni but that can happen only when he is available for auction right?)".

Dhoni hasn't enjoyed a great run in the IPL this term. However, he did turn back the clock with an unbeaten 61-run knock to help Pune beat defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in a thrilling contest.