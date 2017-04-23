IPL 2017: MS Dhoni Still Most Destructive Finisher, Feels RPS Coach Stephen Fleming

Stephen Fleming, the former New Zealand skipper, said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni still remains the best finisher of the limited overs game. Fleming, the current Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) coach, showered praises on the 2011 World Cup-winning captain after he played an instrumental knock of 34-ball 61 to lead RPS to victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. Commenting on Dhoni's performance, Fleming said, "It was vintage, wasn't it? It was a performance that was befitting of a man who has the reputation of being a great finisher."

Speaking on the eve of his team's match against table-toppers Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Fleming concurred, "There has been a discussion around when was the last time he has played an innings like that. You got to remember playing an innings like that we had got a bit blase about how special they were. Yesterday (Saturday) he proved again that when he is in the mood and has got the sight or the feel for the bowling he is still the most destructive closer because of his composure and hitting skills. And people were questioning his form but certainly from the finishing point of view I will reiterate we got a bit blase because it was happening so often."

Sanjiv Goenka and Harsh Goenka received a lot of flak for dropping Dhoni as the captain and then criticising him on Twitter for his plummeting performance. However, Harsh Goenka took to Twitter and praised Dhoni.

Masterful innings by Dhoni. Great to see him back in form. Nobody can be a greater finisher. Takes @RPSupergiants to a nail-biting win. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 22, 2017

Fleming, who had previously coached the now-banned Chennai Super Kings, said that Dhoni was concerned about his recent performances and was keen on setting things right. "We benefited from it at Chennai (Super Kings) a lot and people were yearning for a performance like that. And like all great players do, he delivered. Yes, he was determined. He has been training a lot. He has certainly hit a lot of balls and it was all building up to an innings of substance. He desperately wants us to do well this year," said Fleming.

(With PTI inputs)