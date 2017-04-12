 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

MS Dhoni Not A Good T20 Player Anymore: Sourav Ganguly

Updated: 12 April 2017 23:25 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni led India to the 2007 World Cup triumph in South Africa.

MS Dhoni Not A Good T20 Player Anymore: Sourav Ganguly
MS Dhoni plays for Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL © AFP

Contrary to popular belief, Sourav Ganguly does not think that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a good Twenty20 player. The former India captain on Wednesday said Dhoni is a "champion ODI player" but doubted if he is still that good in the shortest format. "I am not too sure if Dhoni is a good T20 player. He is a champion ODI player but when it comes to T20 cricket, in 10 years, he has got one fifty and that's not the best record," Ganguly told India Today. Ganguly's scathing comments came on the back Dhoni's ever-falling run in the shortest format of the game.

Dhoni, who has been relieved of captaincy duties by Rising Pune Supergiant and is playing for the first time as a player in the Indian Premier League, hasn't performed as per the expectations in the ongoing league.

With scores of 12 not out, 5 and 11 in the three IPL 10 games he has played so far for the Rising Pune Supergiant, the 35-year-old cricketer, regarded as India's most successful skipper across all formats, has failed to live up to the expectations of his fans.

Ganguly, however, said Dhoni is too good an ODI player to be ignored from India's Champions Trophy squad.

"I will pick Dhoni for the Champions Trophy but he has to score runs," Ganguly said.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke also feels it is high time for Dhoni to explode with the bat.

"Dhoni has to score runs for himself. As a professional, he has to," Clarke said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Rising Pune Supergiant Mahendra Singh Dhoni Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sourav Ganguly is a former India captain
  • MS Dhoni led India to the 2007 World Twenty20 triumph
  • Dhoni also led India to the 2011 World Cup victory
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Sakshi Dhoni's Fitting Reply To Rising Pune Supergiant Owners
IPL 2017: Sakshi Dhoni's Fitting Reply To Rising Pune Supergiant Owners
IPL 2017: MS Dhoni Shows Off Dancing Skills As Ben Stokes Watches On
IPL 2017: MS Dhoni Shows Off Dancing Skills As Ben Stokes Watches On
IPL 2017, KXIP vs RCB Preview: Punjab And Bengaluru Face Off In Search Of Second Win
IPL 2017, KXIP vs RCB Preview: Punjab And Bengaluru Face Off In Search Of Second Win
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.