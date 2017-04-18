MS Dhoni Does Not Need To Prove Anything To Anyone: Shane Warne

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni found support in the form of Shane Warne who took to Twitter and backed Dhoni to come good after some poor outings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Australian leg-spinning great feels that former India captain doesn't need to "prove anything to anyone". Dhoni has been in the headlines for the rather uncharitable comments and observations from family members of the owner of his franchise, Rising Pune Supergiant, which have brought howls of protest from his supporters. Warne on Tuesday took to Twitter to back Dhoni, who has been a phenomenal limited-overs cricketer.

"@msdhoni does not have to prove anything to anyone, he's class & a wonderful player in all formats. MS is also a great captain & inspires!," Warne wrote on his Twitter page.

Dhoni's strike-rate in the 10th IPL has been a dismal 87.14 with an average of shade over 15. He has managed to hit only two sixes in five games.

While he is still the undisputed No.1 keeper-batsman in the limited-overs format but inconsistent form over the past year has led to debates if he is still a potent match-winner. His glove work behind the stumps has been sensational even in IPL 10.

Dhoni has been the talking point for the last couple of weeks, owing to his lack of runs in the IPL. So much so that former India captain Sourav Ganguly went on to say that he doubts whether Dhoni is a good T20 player, having scored just one fifty in the last 10 years.

"I am not too sure if Dhoni is a good T20 player. He is a champion ODI player but when it comes to T20 cricket, in 10 years, he has got one fifty and that's not the best record," Ganguly told India Today.

Ganguly's scathing comments came on the back Dhoni's ever-falling run in the shortest format of the game.

Dhoni, who has been relieved of captaincy duties by RPS and is playing for the first time as a non-captain in the IPL, hasn't performed as per the expectations in the ongoing league.

With scores of 12 not out, 5, 11, 5 and 28 in the last five IPL 10 games he has played so far for the RPS, the 35-year-old cricketer, regarded as India's most successful skipper across all formats, has failed to live up to the expectations of his fans.

(With PTI Inputs)