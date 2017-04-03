 
MS Dhoni Becomes CEO For A Day

Updated: 03 April 2017 23:50 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was named the chief executive officer of Gulf Oil India for a day.

MS Dhoni was appointed CEO of Gulf Oil India on Monday. © Gulf Oil India/Twitter

Mahendra Singh Dhoni got into a new role on Monday. He was appointed the chief executive officer (CEO) of Gulf Oil India for a day. The former India captain reached the company's headquarters in Andheri, Mumbai, on Monday to assume his new role. The wicketkeeper-batsman was dressed in a blue suit, white shirt and tie. "As a CEO of the company for the day, Mahi has attended all the special meetings of the company. He will also take quite a few decisions, just like a real CEO," Arun Pandey, who manages Dhoni's commercial interests, told Sportstar.

Pandey added that both Dhoni and the company had been trying to fix this 'special day' for a long time.

The employees of the company were surprised when the Ranchi-born walked into their office, that too as a CEO.

"Mahi's association with the company goes back a long way, and for a long time, he also wanted to understand how a corporate CEO works," Pandey added.

 

 

 

 

Dhoni has been associated with the automobile lubricant since 2011 when he was named the brand ambassador of Gulf Oil.

Dhoni last played international cricket when he took part in India's third Twenty20 against England in Bengaluru on February 1. He had scored 56 to help India win the three-match series 2-1.

Since then, the former India skipper took part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy where he guided Jharkhand to the semi-finals of the 50-over domestic tournament. He fared well in the tourney, scoring a century and a half-century.

 

 

 

 

The 35-year-old, who led India to the 2011 World Cup triumph, is now gearing up for the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he will be participating for Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS).

 

 

 

 

Dhoni resigned as India's captain in January from limited overs cricket. Later, RPS announced that Australia skipper Steve Smith will replace Dhoni as skipper.

Topics : India Rising Pune Supergiant Mahendra Singh Dhoni Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni has played 90 Test matches for India
  • He led India to the 2011 World Cup victory
  • He also led India to the 2007 World Twenty20 triumph
