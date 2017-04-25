 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

MI vs RPS: Steve Smith Praises Ben Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat For Helping Team Win

Updated: 25 April 2017 09:31 IST

MI captain Rohit Sharma cracked his second half century of the IPL season but could not prevent his team from suffering a nail-biting defeat at the Wankhede Stadium.

MI vs RPS: Steve Smith Praises Ben Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat For Helping Team Win
Steve Smith praised Ben Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat for their performance vs MI. © BCCI

Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith heaped praise on all-rounder Ben Stokes and pacer Jaydev Unadkat for keeping their cool and bowling the team to a thrilling win over Mumbai Indians on Monday. Pune ended MI's six-match winning streak with a three-run win at the Wankhede Stadium.

"I thought we scrapped really well in the end. Stoksy in the second half was excellent, Unadkat got us over the line," Smith said after the match.

"The dew was not too bad. We thought it would be worse, we held together, and the wicket played the same for the 40 overs. It was not a traditional Wankhede wicket.

"160 was probably around par, and tonight we were able to take wickets in the middle and keep the pressure on. Unadkat went wide of the crease and bowled a hard length."

MI captain Rohit Sharma cracked his second half century of the IPL season but could not prevent his team fromsuffering a nail-biting defeat at the Wankhede Stadium.

"It is disappointing after being so close. I thought we tried our best, gave everything we could, but it was disappointing not to finish the game. I don't want to be too critical of our performance," Sharma said.

He added, "We lost wickets in the middle, and that was the mistake on the part of us. Overall, it was a great game. The pitch was a little dry and was assisting the spinners. Our spinners did the job pretty well, you need to understand the pace you have to bowl at the Wankhede.

"We have been playing good cricket. We have to forget what happened tonight and move on. It was good to get some runs, but disappointing not to finish the match."

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Rising Pune Supergiant Mumbai Indians Steven Peter Devereux Smith Jaydev Unadkat Benjamin Andrew Stokes Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • RPS beat MI by three runs at the Wankhede Stadium
  • Ben Stokes bowled a tight 19th over
  • Jaydev Unadkat bowled the final over of the match to help RPS win
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant Edge Out Mumbai Indians By 3 runs In Tense Finish
IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant Edge Out Mumbai Indians By 3 runs In Tense Finish
IPL Highlights, Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS)
IPL Highlights, Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS)
IPL Highlights, MI vs RPS: Pune Win By 3 Runs, End Mumbai's Winning Streak
IPL Highlights, MI vs RPS: Pune Win By 3 Runs, End Mumbai's Winning Streak
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.